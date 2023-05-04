Diablo 4 Team to Review Battle Pass and Cosmetics in Upcoming Livestream

Ahead of the release of Diablo IV next month, some of the game's lead devs are teaming together for a sizable livestream going over the game's newest features. Most importantly, devs will be on-hand to discuss Diablo IV's Seasons mechanic, how Cosmetics will work and change as the game progresses, and the controversial—and entirely optional—Battle Pass system.

According to a new website posting from Blizzard, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson will be a part of the live-stream, which is currently scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, May 10th. Joining Fergusson are Diablo IV associate game director Joseph Poiepiora, product management director Kegan Clark, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher.

The stream takes place just hours before the game's next beta period, which opens on May 12th for another weekend of testing before released. Hailed as the "Server Slam" so the outfit can test its servers before launch, Blizzard is giving a reward to those who happen to kill Ashava, a new world boss within the game.

That reward, one of the aforementioned cosmetics, is called the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy and will carry over from beta into the full game.

What is Diablo 4 about?

To learn more about Diablo 4, you can check out an official description of the game down below.

"The endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells rages on as chaos threatens to consume Sanctuary. With ceaseless demons to slaughter, countless Abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and Legendary loot, this vast, open world brings the promise of adventure and devastation. Survive and conquer darkness – or succumb to the shadows.

Create and customize your character to battle onward against the unspeakable horrors that blight this land. Choose from one of five classes, discover and experiment with a vast array of powerful equipment, and carefully select your talents and abilities to become steadfast in the face of darkness. But choose wisely; your world depends on it."

Diablo IV hits stores June 6th. Those who pre-order either the Ultimate or Digital Deluxe Editions will be able to play it four days early beginning June 2nd.