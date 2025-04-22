Diablo 4 Reveals Berserk Skins, Pet, and More from New Crossover

Recently, Blizzard revealed its 2025 roadmap for Diablo 4, with a preview of everything coming to the game this year. The roadmap revealed the names and rough content previews for several upcoming seasons, but also teased a few new collabs, including one with Berserk. Now, we’ve got more details about the first of these teased Diablo IV crossovers. On May 6th, Blizzard will launch the Diablo 4 x Berserk crossover, bringing characters from the dark fantasy to life in the RPG. Today, we got a sneak peek of the new Berserk crossover content coming to Diablo 4, including new gameplay elements, cosmetics, and more.

The Diablo 4 x Berserk collab launches on May 6th. New content will be available in the in-game shop, along with gameplay content where players fight powerful demons to earn more Berserk-themed in-game cosmetics worthy of the Black Swordsman himself. The new content essentially falls into two categories: in-game rewards earned by slaying demons and paid cosmetics available in the in-game shop starting on May 6th. Let’s break down what’s coming so you can prepare for this exciting crossover update in Diablo 4.

Berserk Cosmetics Earned by Demon Slaying in Diablo 4

The free-to-earn Berserk cosmetics coming to Diablo 4

During the crossover event, slaying certain elite enemies will drop Behelits, creatures that players can collect and redeem for Berserk-themed cosmetics. Players can earn the following by trading in their Behelits at the Berserk Reliquary in-game:

Hawks Destiny Back trophy

Skull Knight’s Heraldry Mount Armor

Brand of Sacrifice Marking

Foretold Eclipse Headstone

Od of the Berserker Emblem (earned by claiming all other items in the Reliquary)

These items will all be earned via gameplay, slaying demons to collect items to redeem for the cosmetics. The Berserk Reliquary event runs from May 6th at 10 AM PT to June 3rd at 10 AM PT. However, those looking for more Berserk options can browse the paid collab items in the in-game shop.

Paid Berserk Crossover Content in the Diablo 4 In-Game Shop

The new Berserk-themed mount and mount armor in Diablo 4

Along with the Berserk collab items you can earn in-game, there will be several offerings in the in-game shop as well. The exact prices for these items haven’t been revealed, but we did get a preview of what’s coming when the Berserk x Diablo 4 crossover officially begins.

The Berserker Armor, Barbarian

The Hawk of Light, Rogue

The Struggler, Rogue

The Skull Knight, Necromancer

The Schnoz Pet Bundle

Warhorse of the Hawk, Mount and Mount Armor

These paid items will be available starting on May 6th and running until noon PT on June 5th.

Diablo 4 Twitch Drops for Berserk Collab

Finally, the collab will also include a special Support a Streamer Twitch Drop initiative, which will earn players a Skull Behelit Mount Trophy. Further details about the Twitch Drop, including exact dates and how to earn, are still forthcoming.

In all, there’s a good bit of content for Berserk fans who play Diablo 4 to look forward to when this collab content arrives on May 6th.

Are you excited to see Berserk content coming to Diablo 4? Which cosmetic are you aiming to earn or buy first? Let us know in the comments below!