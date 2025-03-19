Berserk’s New Writer Shares Message to Fans on Series Future: “It’s Going To Be Imperfect”

The tragic passing of legendary manga artist Kentaro Miura is still felt in the medium to this day. Since the 1980s, the mangaka has been working to continue the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk in one of the bleakest, darkest worlds in anime history. After much deliberation, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga decided that the best way to honor their deceased friend was to give Miura’s story a finale. In a recent statement shared in Berserk’s forty-second manga volume, Kouji Mori shared a new message with fans when it comes to the Black Swordsman’s future.

In the latest statement, Kouji shares the following message with readers, “Thank you very much for picking up Berserk Volume 42. From here on, it will be Berserk without Miura. Naturally, it’s going to be imperfect. I’m sure there are those who will find that hard to accept. I myself feel that same way. As a manga artist and as a fan, no one is more of a Miura fundamentalist or admirer than I am. But as the one who was closest to him, and as a good friend, I can’t simply neglect the story he was trying to complete. I ask that you please pardon me for that.”

Berserk: An Imperfect Future

Mori’s message to readers continued, “All the editors and everyone on the Gaga staff are working as hard as they can to live up to Berserk and Miura’s legacy. Each volume that’s published from here will be the embodiment of that sentiment. All of you who love Berserk, may your thoughts always be with them! And I’d love it if you’d be willing to give us your support until the very end. With sincere thanks to everyone involved with Berserk, and to everyone who loves it.”

As a refresher, Kentaro Miura’s final chapter had a major revelation for the dark anime world. The moonlight boy was revealed to be an aspect of Griffith, who was more than willing to destroy Elfhelm and everyone inside of it to continue his goal of ruling a kingdom of his own. With Casca being kidnapped by the new, twisted iteration of the Band of the Hawk and Guts going through an emotional crisis like no other, Miura and the Gaga artists are trying their hardest to live up to the massive legacy created by Kentaro.

Berserk’s Endgame

Mori has, in the past, confirmed that Miura’s friends are all on board in giving Berserk the finale it deserves, though the creative team hasn’t confirmed when we can expect the final chapter to arrive. In Guts’ story, we have seen quite a few allusions to the idea that the manga is spiraling toward its end. As the heroes of the story seem to be teaming up with the Eastern Empire known as Kushan, it seems that the Black Swordsman might finally have the power to bring the fight directly to Griffith.

