Diablo 4 Shocks Players With Cost of New Berserk Crossover Skins

A few weeks ago, Diablo 4 revealed the lineup for the game’s big crossover with Berserk. The collab brings in some exciting new gameplay content, with players facing off against enemies inspired by Berserk. But of course, no in-game collab is complete without a few on-brand cosmetics. The Berserk skins recently arrived in the in-game shop, which means players finally got a look at their prices. And it turns out, those prices are quite a bit higher than many fans expected them to be.

Several of the cosmetics for the Berserk crossover in Diablo 4 can be earned via gameplay. These items, including the Skull Knight’s Heraldry Mount Armor and Brand of Sacrifice marking, are part of the Berserk Reliquary event and can be earned by slaying demons. However, there are also several paid items on offer in the Diablo 4 in-game shop, and it’s these cosmetics that are raising some eyebrows in the Diablo community.

Berserk cosmetics in diablo 4

For context, here are the prices for each of the new Berserk skins:

The Berserker Armor, Barbarian – 2,800 Platinum

The Hawk of Light, Rogue – 2,800 Platinum

The Struggler, Rogue – 2,800 Platinum

The Skull Knight, Necromancer – 2,800 Platinum

The Schnoz Pet Bundle – 2,800 Platinum

Warhorse of the Hawk, Mount and Mount Armor – 2,500 Platinum

A bundle of 2,800 Platinum comes to $24.99 in the game, making these Berserk skins cost around $25 each. That’s not too different from the typical price of paid cosmetics in the game, but even so, it adds up fast as a set. For players hoping to snag the entire set of Berserk items, that’s going to be well over $150. Even if you opt for a bulk Platinum purchase, the 18,500 Platinum bundle you’d need still comes in at around $150. While not every player is going to want a full set of armor for every class, it’s still a pretty hefty price tag.

Diablo 4 Cosmetics Aren’t Worth the Price to Many Fans

As you might expect, fan reactions to the high price of these new Berserk cosmetics have been less than positive. After all, these skins might look cool, but they don’t actually offer much of an in-game benefit. They don’t raise your stats or otherwise improve your gaming experience. For many fans, it’s simply not worth the cost.

The new Berserk-themed mount and mount armor in Diablo 4

That said, not everyone has this opinion. As one fan points out, Blizzard and other companies drop cosmetics like this because “it keeps working.” Though many gamers have been around long enough to remember the horse armor controversy from the original Oblivion, the younger generation is pretty used to dishing out dollars for in-game goods. After all, games like Fortnite are packed with paid cosmetics, so younger gamers may consider it pretty par for the course compared to the older generation from the days before live service add-ons were even an option.

Despite outrage from some fans, it’s likely that plenty of big Diablo 4 and Berserk fans may well buy at least one of these new skins. That’s despite the fact that the game itself costs $49.99, the price of just two Berserk skins in the game. And for those who’d rather not spend on Diablo 4 cosmetics, there are always those play-to-earn options from the event to give you a few new items without dropping real-life dollars.