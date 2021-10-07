Blizzard Provides Overdue Update on Diablo 4

Blizzard has provided a long overdue update on Diablo 4, which is still without a release date or even a release window. Back in August, several senior developers on the game, including its director, departed amidst an ongoing scandal involving the company. Since then, there’s been no update on the game, leaving Diablo fans with lots of questions, including who is at the helm of the game’s development as director. Today, some of this information was finally shared, courtesy of a new quarterly update.

According to this update, leading the charge on the game’s development is now Joe Shely, who, before the shake-up, was the design lead on the game.

“I’m Joe Shely from the Diablo IV team. As a design lead who has been working on this dark, shared, open-world action role-playing game from the beginning, I’m honored to continue the vision of Diablo IV as its new Game Director, and I’m humbled to represent the team pouring their hearts into this game,” said Shely in the update. Like many of you, our team has been reflecting upon recent events. A lot has happened since our last blog and the hard work of practicing the values we aspire to must continue. In parallel with that important work, development of Diablo IV continues too. Over the past few years, we’ve assembled a strong team with incredible passion for Diablo IV. You, Diablo’s fans, are a critical part of this team. With the help of your valuable feedback, we’ve steadily refined and deepened the game experience. We have ways to go, and while much has changed, our commitment to the game is unwavering.”

In addition to providing an update on the team, Blizzard also provided an update on the game, or, more specifically, a “deep dive” into the game’s sound design, which can be found here.

Unfortunately, while the update addresses some salient questions about the state of the team, and some finer questions about the game’s sound design, it still doesn’t address any of the biggest question marks, including when the title will release or whether or not it’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.