Diablo 4 Developer Clarifies AI Patent Following Controversy

The role of AI in the creation of art has been the center of a lot of controversy over the last few months, and Diablo IV developer Blizzard Entertainment recently discovered just how passionate people are about the subject. A recent article by Game Rant claimed that a patent from Blizzard indicated that the company was looking to use AI-generated artwork in its games. Former Blizzard game designer Eric Covington shared the story on Twitter, noting his frustration and stating that his "artist colleagues deserve better." Covington's Tweet prompted multiple responses from Blizzard staff, clarifying the situation.

As Hearthstone design manager Brenden Sewell notes, this is not Blizzard looking to capitalize on a recent trend; the patent itself was filed in 2020, and Blizzard has been using machine learning to automate minor tasks for years. Hearthstone features lead Chadd Nervig replied to Sewell, offering additional context via a recent interview between IGN and World of Warcraft game director Ion Hazzikostas. In the interview, Hazzikostas states that the company already uses machine learning for "just automating really arduous, painful tasks like fitting helms around Blood Elf ears and so forth, where it's more just, let's free up some time so that our really talented artists can make more amazing creative art instead of doing that fiddly work."

Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra also replied to Covington, stating that "Blizzard will always strive to maintain Blizzard quality. You're trying to associate recent AI advances (generative AI) to something completely unrelated."

None of this is to say that Covington's concerns aren't realistic; many artists and writers are justified in their concerns that AI can be used to steal the work of others without compensation. However, it seems Blizzard has no current plans to have AI produce the art for its games, and simply wants its artists working less on the more frustrating elements of game design, and more on what they do best. That could be to the benefit of both the company's employees, as well as fans.

