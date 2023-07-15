Diablo 4's OP Druid Builds Are Getting Nerfed

Diablo 4 players have been in awe lately of an obscenely powerful Druid build that dealt over a billion damage in a single swing, and as such, players have been looking for guidance on how they can replicate that Diablo 4 build. That's still possible to do right now, but don't get too comfortable with the idea of a billion-damage Druid. Blizzard has since said after seeing these big damage numbers that the outcome one player has discovered isn't intentional at all and that the offending Druid build in question will be nerfed in an upcoming update.

Credit for finding the Diablo 4 Druid build goes to Moxsy who shared a video not long ago showing off the build in action as well as a how-to for players who wanted to use it themselves. While the 1.8 billion damage number was achieved in a single hit, it technically takes a bunch of hits to get to that point since the build is based on stacking critical strike damage as well as other unique Aspects that make everything work just right. The video below from Moxsy as well as the written guide better explain it if you're keen on recreating these kinds of numbers.

But Diablo 4 builds like this one take awhile to put together since they depend on very specific Aspects and superbly optimized setups, so you may want to hold off on investing time in copying this build, for now. That's because Blizzard has already told PC Gamer that the Diablo 4 Druid build's output is not long for this world.

"This behavior is unintentional," a Blizzard rep said. "The team is looking at changing it in the near future in order to improve the balance."

In the meantime, Moxsy said in the video above that he felt this 1.8 billion damage was just the start of what the build to do. Couple what he has there with something like a Lethal Shrine, Moxsy said, and there's potential to do much more damage.

"I think that's honestly on the lower end," Moxsy said in his video when talking about the possibility of doing 100 billion damage. "I haven't found a Lethal Shrine and all the stars aligning at the same time, but I do think we could legit break the integer cap for the game with this."