Diablo 4 Fans React to Blizzard’s Reveal at BlizzCon

Blizzard’s Diablo 4 announcement shared during BlizzCon 2019 was the reveal Diablo fans had been waiting for ever since BlizzCon 2018 came and went without such an announcement. The reveal was accompanied by two different trailers, one of them featuring Blizzard’s cinematic prowess while the other showed off a first look at the actual gameplay from Diablo 4. Those in attendance met the reveal with waves of praise and were joined by Diablo fans online who shared similar reactions.

The gameplay trailer can be seen above while you can watch the cinematic trailer here if that’s more your style, but both of them are perfect examples of the gritty style Diablo 4 has returned to. People shared t heir favorite parts of the trailers online and their excitement for the game, some of them referencing the rectn controversies with Blizzard and how announcements of this level might cause people to abandon their protests.

You can see some of the reactions below while you check out the first three classes that have been revealed for Diablo 4. The game is currently in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, but it doesn’t yet have a release date.

The Hype Is Real

Blizzard’s Most Horrific Cinematic

Let’s Play as the Bear

I wanna play the dude who turns into a fuckin bear in Diablo 4. pic.twitter.com/CZTK9gwkkp — Hollywood Charbok (@CharbokFGC) November 1, 2019

It’s Here!

Day 1 Buy

guess we buying diablo 4 day one 💞 pic.twitter.com/0Xa5iKGqLR — faw (@loveIyJIMlN) November 1, 2019

Not Everyone Is On Board

Everyone’s dealing out about Diablo 4 and I’m over here like. Meh. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/X8X5PlZiDl — Spooky Ghost👻🎃 (@theghost1776) November 1, 2019

Hell Is Coming!

Gone for a Few Years

Diablo 4 playable at #BlizzCon2019! Oh my, see you in a few years. #gamers pic.twitter.com/PDIc8nIpzd — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) November 1, 2019

Un-Cancelling Those Accounts

Diablo 4 looks insanely sick pic.twitter.com/wbkSbfo48I — Fraud Goblin (@PKdeGallo) November 1, 2019

Praying