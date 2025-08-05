Diablo 4 Brings Back Mother’s Blessing Event with Limited-Time Bonuses

Diablo 4 ushers in new seasonal content around four times a year. But there are also a few recurring events that players can look forward to seeing roll around more than once. Certain bosses come back for more, and there’s usually a new Event Reliquary at the start of new seasons since the feature was introduced. But now, Diablo 4 is bringing back a fan-favorite event that mainly involves showering players with bonuses for a limited time.

Diablo 4‘s Sins of the Horadrim season got off to a bit of a rough start. Many of the newly implemented features weren’t working as intended at first. Thankfully, subsequent patches have smoothed things out, helping players enjoy the new seasonal content. Even so, many players are ready for a change, with fans hoping to hear about Season 10 soon. But Season 9 doesn’t end until late September, so there’s still a good bit of time to uncover the Sins of the Horadrim. And it looks like Blizzard wants to give fans a good reason to do just that.

As Season 9 continues, Diablo 4 has confirmed the return of some additional player bonuses to sweeten the deal during Season 9 – Mother’s Blessing.

Feel the Mother’s embrace ❤️‍🔥



Mother’s Blessing is back with more XP and more gold til August 12th. pic.twitter.com/ntwFJfel08 — Diablo (@Diablo) August 5, 2025

The Mother’s Blessing event doesn’t necessarily come up every season, but it has become a familiar perk since it was first introduced back in Season 5. Now, the limited-time bonuses are once again live in Diablo 4 Season 9, bringing players a rare opportunity to earn more XP and gold as they play.

Mother’s Blessing Event Details for Diablo 4 Season 9

Starting on August 5th, the Mother’s Blessing event has returned to Diablo 4 once again. The bonuses are pretty familiar for those who’ve experienced the event previously, which may be why there is not yet a new blog post explaining the event this time around.

The most recent iteration of Mother’s Blessing was back in March, during the Belial’s Return season. Now, it looks like this season will also see bonuses for players brought to us by Lilith herself. From August 5th until August 12th, players will get a boost to XP and Gold while playing Diablo 4. This is a solid incentive to log in if you have been waiting to check out Season 9 after its difficult start.

Image courtesy of blizzard

With the Gift of the Tree event back in July, this marks the second wave of bonuses for players this season. Whereas the Gift of the Tree offered bonus Whisper Caches, the Mother’s Blessing perks are more specifically geared towards helping players level up quickly. With bonus XP and items, many Diablo 4 fans have used prior iterations to make impressive leaps in character level. This follows directly from the March of the Goblins event, ensuring that players will continue to have something to work towards in Diablo 4 even if they’ve finished the main season questline.

Will you be jumping into Diablo 4 during Mother’s Blessing week? Have you been playing Season 9? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!