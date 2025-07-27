New Diablo 4 Update Is Not What Fans Wanted to Hear

Diablo IV fans are desperate for news about the game’s future, but it seems like they could be stuck waiting a while to find out what’s in store. In a post on X/Twitter, Diablo’s director of social & content marketing Adam Fletcher was asked about updates by a fan that noted the game is “kinda stale” right now. Fletcher replied that Diablo IV is currently “in between seasons so nothing to share yet. Next update around PTR for S10/S10 Launch.” There’s still a patch set to be released before the end of July, but anyone hoping for new content will have to wait to hear about it until after Season 10 begins in September.

From everything shown so far, 2026 is looking like a promising year for Diablo IV. The new year will see the arrival of a new expansion, a new ranking system, leaderboards, and more. However, the road there has been paved with frustration for a lot of players. There have been complaints for months that the game needs to offer more to do, and while that’s clearly in the works, there’s a lot of impatience at the moment. The game just isn’t giving people enough reason to stay hooked, and that’s becoming a pretty big problem.

It’s hard to imagine Blizzard isn’t aware of the complaints that have surrounded the game’s post-launch content. A new expansion could be the perfect opportunity to turn perception back toward the positivity we saw when Diablo IV first launched back in 2023. Of course, that largely depends on whether Blizzard can nail the execution, and deliver something that feels worth playing. The bar seems pretty low given reception towards the last few seasons, but that doesn’t mean fans are simply going to accept whatever the team finally does release.

Keeping a steady stream of content to maintain player engagement is often challenging for development teams. The reality is, there is a lot of competition for people’s attention at the moment. If a game can’t retain players, there’s going to be some game that does pull them in. According to the charts on SteamDB, Diablo IV is pretty far behind its all-time concurrent player peak of 55,561. However, the game still sees a pretty steady player base, with a 24 hour peak of 15,155; that’s more than a lot of other games can say, and it means players are sticking with Diablo IV, even as some have grown frustrated over a lack of content.

Hopefully Blizzard won’t keep us waiting too long on updates. While fans would obviously prefer some positive Diablo IV news in the more immediate future, the fall isn’t too far away. For now, fans will have to settle for the content Diablo IV has to offer while they wait to see what the team has in store for 2026.

