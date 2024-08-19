Diablo 4 Announces Next Mother’s Blessing Limited-Time Event

Diablo 4 Season 5 launched a few weeks ago, and developer Blizzard has continued to improve the new season with small patches and updates. Recently, we learned that the rewards players can from the Infernal Horde endgame activity are getting a slight buff with an upcoming patch. The team at Blizzard has also revealed that it’s going to soon kick off another round of the Mother’s Blessing event, giving Diablo 4 players an easy way to gain a ton of experience and Gold to speed up seasonal progress. The event starts on August 20th and players have a week to dive in and grab as many rewards as possible.

If you’ve been keeping up with Diablo 4′s seasonal content, this iteration of Mother’s Blessing will look familiar. During the week it’s open, players will earn an extra 35% experience and 50% Gold. This bonus is applied across both Seasonal and Eternal Realms and is open to everyone regardless of World Tier. Plus, the bonus stacks with Elixirs and the Urn of Aggression, which means you can get some truly game-changing multipliers to your XP and Gold rate if you plan carefully.

Of course, the downside is that you only have a week to earn the rewards. That should be plenty of time to fly through the ranks of the Battle Pass if you want to get a jump on it. That said, Diablo 4 players have until October 8th to complete everything on offer in Season 5. That’s when things roll over to Season 6, though it’s more accurate to say that it’s the start of the Vessel of Hatred. The first expansion pack for Diablo 4 will include a ton of new content for players, including a brand-new character class called the Spiritborn. There will also be new Dungeons, Strongholds, and enemy types to take down. Plus, Mercenaries are coming to Diablo 4 which will level up alongside players and have their own skill tree.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg for the Vessel of Hatred. It’s also worth noting that this is only the beginning of Diablo 4 content. The developers have confirmed they’re targeting yearly expansion content, so expect to see the game continue to be relevant for the next several years. Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.