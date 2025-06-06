Diablo 4 Patch Notes Revealed for Next Update (With Major Bug Fixes)

Diablo 4 fans recently got to test out upcoming features for the next season. While the July 1st start for season 9 is still a ways off, Diablo 4 players don’t have to wait until then for updates. Today, Blizzard revealed the patch notes for an upcoming June 11th update for Diablo 4. The new patch is all about fixing bugs and gameplay issues to keep the game running smoothly between major content updates. While there’s no new content headed our way, these fixes should still massively improve the gameplay experience.

Diablo 4 Build 2.2.3 will deploy on June 11th. This update will be available for gamers on PC only, fixing several bugs and issues plaguing PC gamers. This includes several accessibility fixes to ensure Screen Readers work as intended. A few issues with reward drops, key binds, and saves will also be resolved when the update arrives. Along with all of these targeted bug fixes, the patch offers various improvements to stability and performance for Diablo 4 on PC.

Diablo 4 Patch Notes for PC Build 2.2.3

The Rogue class in Diablo 4

For the full list of bug fixes and improvements in this update, check out the full patch notes as shared by Blizzard:

Vessel of Hatred

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Spiritborn’s Armored Hide Resolve Generation time could reach negative values.

Fixed an issue where text was missing when reforging a Legendary Rune that was marked as favorite.

Base Game

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read text in the Loading Screen.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read currency values in the Materials tab of the Character Menu.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader read out certain values incorrectly when viewing a Reliquary.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the Strike of Stormhorn and Okun’s Catalyst Uniques were not discoverable outside of killing a boss or opening an archetype cache.

Fixed an issue where the corpse for the Speaker of Fel Fames whisper could spawn outside the designated area for the Whisper bounty.

Fixed an issue where the quest to fight a Lair Boss would be given to the player before they were eligible to fight a Lair Boss.

Fixed an issue where dropped Aether in Infernal Hordes could sometimes become invisible in certain circumstances.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where Ensembles in the Wardrobe could not be saved properly.

Fixed an issue where keybindings could reset when multiple actions were bound to the same key.

Fixed an issue where Aether amount did not display in Infernal Hordes.

Fixed an issue where some quests in the Seasonal Questline could not be completed or tracked.

Various performance, stability, and visual improvements.

This update will be available to download on PC on June 11th, 2025. An update for other platforms is likely to follow in about a week or so, if past patterns hold.