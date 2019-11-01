Diablo 4 First Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Today during BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard announced Diablo IV for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. And not long after the official announcement, the first-ever gameplay trailer was revealed, showing off the new “genre defining” action-RPG in action. Unfortunately, there’s still no word of a release date, but it’s presumably dropping sometime next year before the next-gen consoles hit. Further, there’s a good chance Blizzard will wind up porting it to PS5 and Xbox Scarlett as well, but as of right now, this hasn’t been divulged.

As you can see in the trailer, Diablo IV looks like more Diablo, but a bit darker than the previous game int he series, which is something Blizzard has said it’s going for with the new installment. More specifically, it wants to bring the series back to its darker roots, and everything it’s shown so far of the game certainly shows that. Further, everything its shown so far has fans excited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

diablo 4 is gonna be lit — timthetatman (@timthetatman) November 1, 2019

Diablo 4.

My life is over. — juice wayne (@visecs) November 1, 2019

Day 1 into No Nut November and I lost. Damn it Diablo 4 — Aidan ‘Zirene’ Moon (@Zirene) November 1, 2019

Diablo 4 looks like Diablo 3 with some Van Helsing vibes and I’m already addicted — Selene 🐺🌿 (@selenebelmont) November 1, 2019

“Diablo IV is the newest incarnation of the genre defining ARPG players have come to know and love,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Hellish new features, brutal challenges, and an indisputable return to darkness lie at the core of our hard work. Take a glimpse into the terror that awaits.”

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fourth installment in the series, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does Diablo 4’s gameplay look? Will you be picking it up whenever it releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC?