Next Diablo 4 Update Brings More Fixes For Broken Season 9 Content

Fan reactions have been mixed so far for the latest season of Diablo 4. The Sins of the Horadrim season introduced new Escalating Nightmare Dungeons and Horadric Spells. In theory, these were exciting new additions. In practice, they haven’t quite worked as intended. Season 9 has already had a few patches to address the biggest issues, including one earlier this month that had to be rolled back and re-released. Now, Version 2.3.2 will address even more bugs impacting Escalating Nightmares, Horadric Strongrooms, and more.

The next Diablo 4 update will go live for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on July 29th. Blizzard has already dropped the patch notes to preview what’s coming. This time around, the patch focuses pretty heavily on the base game. There’s just a single patch note for the Vessel of Hatred DLC before jumping into base game update details. Clearly, Blizzard is focused on making Diablo 4‘s Sins of the Horadrim season shine.

This patch is full of bug fixes and optimizations rather than new content. There are several fixes for Sins of the Horadrim quests, including a soft lock for the Wisdom’s Chosen Seasonal Quest. The newly introduced permanent feature, Escalating Nightmare Dungeons, has also gotten a whole host of bug fixes. This includes more adjustments to ensure affixes are properly applied and making sure that reward chests actually spawn. In all, this latest update should improve the new Season 9 content in Diablo 4 by smoothing out lingering issues.

Image courtesy of blizzard entertainment

For the full list of bug fixes and improvements, check out the official Diablo 4 patch notes for Version 2.3.2 below:

Vessel of Hatred

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Kirma in the Kichuk Stronghold could be lured outside the boss area.

Base Game

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where chat channels and tabs were not read by the Screen Reader.

Season of Sins of the Horadrim

Fixed an issue where progression for the Wisdom’s Chosen Seasonal Quest could be blocked if the Bandit’s Scrawl was dropped.

Fixed an issue where the Torn Scroll quest item in The Priestess Horadrim Quest could not be removed from the player’s inventory.

Fixed an issue where you could attempt to socket a Horadric Jewel into a non-jewelry item if there was something already socketed in the item.

Fixed an issue where claiming Season Journey rewards could fail if there were multiple chapter rewards available.

Dungeons and Events

Fixed an issue where the Warmaster in Maugan’s Works could spawn in a Strongroom.

Fixed an issue where Strongrooms could not be exited even if the boss was not defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Sunken Library dungeon could be completed without finishing the final objective to defeat the boss.

Fixed an issue where the Horadric Reward Cache wasn’t always rewarded to the player after completing an Escalating Nightmare Dungeon with the Equipment Delve affix.

Fixed an issue where the Cultist Horde Escalation affix didn’t properly apply the Bonus Life to monsters.

Fixed an issue where the Lesser Aegis Escalation affix applied the incorrect barrier value to monsters.

Fixed an issue where an Escalating Nightmare couldn’t properly continue if the Strongroom and base dungeon had the same boss.

Fixed an issue where the Butcher could get stuck on Horadric Chests.

Fixed an issue where Animus could disappear if too many items were on the ground.

Fixed an issue where no reward chest would spawn after completing the mastery for the Ravenous Soul event.

Fixed an issue where completing the Last Stand event inside a Strongroom could also complete a Dungeon.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the Endurant Faith unique gloves could trigger Lucky Hit effects from the player towards themselves.

Fixed an issue where Echo of Lilith could get stuck in her first phase if her health dropped too quickly.

Fixed an issue where the Guardian’s Lair in The Pit could be hard to reach in certain circumstances.

Miscellaneous