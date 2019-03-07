The First ‘Diablo’ Is Now Available On GOG, New and Improved

In a surprising move, the very first Diablo title from Blizzard is now available on GOG.com with a few enhanced features to make sure that the classic adventure can be thoroughly enjoyed on modern systems.

The announcement came via the official Diablo website, offering up good news for those looking to start the franchise over. “On December 31, 1996, Diablo introduced the world to the dark, foreboding realm of Sanctuary. Heroes braved the depths below Tristram Cathedral to take on the Lord of Terror himself, kicking off an ongoing legacy in the world of action role-playing games. Today, players can once again explore this timeless Blizzard classic as it becomes available digitally and DRM-free for the first time ever, exclusively on GOG!”

For those worried that it might be a little too dated, don’t be. Blizzard added, “Diablo has been lovingly preserved in its original form, featuring HD resolution support and compatibility fixes brought to you by the GOG team to ensure compatibility with modern PC operating systems. Play on your own or with friends via network or direct IP. Explore randomly generated rooms, corridors, traps, treasures, monsters, and stairways, all rendered in their original three-dimensional, SVGA enhanced graphics.”

The original Diablo is available here for $9.99, though unfortunately it doesn’t include Hellfire. For more about the game before you buy:

“Darkness stirs beneath Tristram. An ancient evil sweeps across the land, plunging it into civil war and terrorizing the populace. A mad king, his missing son, and a mysterious archbishop are all pieces of the puzzle you need to hack through. You have journeyed to the source of this evil. The town of Tristram – now inhabited only by a handful of survivors, broken and twisted by the madness that has befallen them. A cathedral stands there, built over the ruins of an ancient monastery. Eerie lights and ungodly sounds are heard echoing through its abandoned halls, and that is where you shall venture.”

Experience the legendary action/RPG that influenced an entire genre.

Storm Diablo‘s halls as either a Warrior, a Sorcerer or a Rogue – each with unique skills and abilities.

Unite to destroy Diablo – up to 4 players can band together via Internet, network, or play head-to-head via TCP/IP.

Unprecedented replayability – over 200 different monsters inhabit Diablo’s ever-changing labyrinth. Equip epic items to conquer fearsome bosses and their minions.

A spine-chilling story – experience the horror of a world held in the grasp of The Lord of Terror.

The most voted game on the GOG.com wishlist, finally trapped in a DRM-free soulstone!

Return to the beginning of this dark saga, now in digital format for the first time ever.

Better value than Wirt’s wares, guaranteed.

