This ‘Diablo III’ Demon Hunter Cosplay Looks Straight Out of the Game

Cosplay is an amazing way fans can share their love for a specific franchise with the world. Through incredible creations, whether true to form or reinterpretations, the world of cosplay means bringing the characters you love into the real world.

With Diablo III making its way onto the Nintendo Switch and BlizzCon 2018 just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to showcase some of the stunning creations that the Diablo community has come up with. As a Demon Hunter main myself, I couldn’t pass up the chance to show off Tasha Cosplay’s stunning rendition of the popular class:

The cosplayer in question goes by Tasha Cosplay from South Korea and her portfolio is jam packed with incredible creations from some of her favourite franchises. From anime, to video games – even just her own creative photoshoots – Tasha is nothing if not talented and that Demon Hunter cosplay is incredibly breathtaking.

You can see even more of her work on her official Facebook page right here!

As far as Diablo III goes, the Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch finally has its release date set for November 2nd, which is when BlizzCon 2018 kicks off. The file size will be just over 13 GB, but filled to the brim with an amazing gameplay experience.

Want to learn even more about Diablo III Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch? Here’s what Blizzard had to say about the latest arrival:

“Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch takes full advantage of the console’s flexibility and versatility with multiple intuitive and ultra-responsive controller configuration options. Whether you prefer dual-wielding Joy-Cons, sitting elbow-to-elbow on the couch with your friends using a single Joy-Con each, or entering the fray armed with a Pro Controller, you’ll be able to slay your way. Up to four players can embark on grand cooperative crusades to cleanse Sanctuary—side by side in front of a single Nintendo Switch screen or linking multiple consoles together wirelessly.”

It also comes with some amazing exclusives including, “The Legend og Ganondorf cosmetic armor set, Tri-Force portrait frame, Cucco pet, and Echoes of the Mask cosmetic wings.”

The game has been out since 2012, which has given other platform players the perfect chance to max out numerous characters of the year. How cool would it be to run with your friends on PC? Or even Xbox and PlayStation? Luckily, Blizzard is also interested in seeing if this could work and they’ve mentioned that they are “looking into” the possibility of bringing crossplay into the world alongside the Nintendo Switch version!