‘Diablo III Eternal Collection’ for Nintendo Switch Gets Release Date

Nintendo and Blizzard teamed up yesterday to finally reveal the big news: Diablo III is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch and not only do we have an official Nov. 2nd release date, but we’ve got the file size too!

According to the North American and European eShop update, the upcoming port will take up 13.3GB worth of space. This announcement comes ahead of the BlizzCon event this year, which begins on the same day!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Want to learn even more about Diablo III Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch? Here’s what Blizzard had to say about the latest arrival:

“Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch takes full advantage of the console’s flexibility and versatility with multiple intuitive and ultra-responsive controller configuration options. Whether you prefer dual-wielding Joy-Cons, sitting elbow-to-elbow on the couch with your friends using a single Joy-Con each, or entering the fray armed with a Pro Controller, you’ll be able to slay your way. Up to four players can embark on grand cooperative crusades to cleanse Sanctuary—side by side in front of a single Nintendo Switch screen or linking multiple consoles together wirelessly.”

It also comes with some amazing exclusives including, “The Legend og Ganondorf cosmetic armor set, Tri-Force portrait frame, Cucco pet, and Echoes of the Mask cosmetic wings.”

The game has been out since 2012, which has given other platform players the perfect chance to max out numerous characters of the year. How cool would it be to run with your friends on PC? Or even Xbox and PlayStation? Luckily, Blizzard is also interested in seeing if this could work and they’ve mentioned that they are “looking into” the possibility of bringing crossplay into the world alongside the Nintendo Switch version!

Senior Producer Pete Stilwell has been a very busy man lately, but he took a moment to talk to Eurogamer to discuss just how big of news this jump is for the team. The topic of crossplay did come up — which makes sense, it’s been a huge topic for all in recent years — and what he had to say gave us a glimmer of hope for what the future may bring.

“[Crossplay is] not available at this time. I wouldn’t ever take anything off the table, it’s something we’re exploring, that we’re interested in. But it is not currently a feature,” Stillwell told the site. Honestly, Blizzard, explore away because that exploration got us this amazing Switch port to begin with!

Diablo III Eternal Collection officially drops exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 2nd!

We also recently got our hands on the game early during PAX West. To learn more about our hands-on time with the Switch port, check out our full impressions coverage right here!