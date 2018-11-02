‘Diablo III’ Loot Goblin Amiibo Revealed

BlizzCon is here and it’s time for some amazing announcements from the team over at Blizzard, including their incredible Diablo franchise! With Diablo III now for the Nintendo Switch, the Amiibo additions were the next logical step for the series. We’ve got our first glimpse at one of the newly revealed figures: The Loot Goblin.

Where there are goblins, there is treasure to be found! Summon your own portal to untold riches with the exclusive #DiabloSwitch Loot Goblin amiibo – available Dec 2018! pic.twitter.com/jLe4vMmkcH — Diablo (@Diablo) November 1, 2018

The adorable addition to the game is available to pre-order now and is slated for a December release! This little fella is yours to own for $15.99.

According to the official product listing, “Where there are goblins, there is treasure to be found! Summon your own portal to untold riches with the exclusive Diablo Switch Loot Goblin Amiibo.”

Features Treasure Goblin in unique Skin to Celebrate the Switch Launch for Diablo III

amiibo Features opens up a portal in game. More details to follow

As for Diablo III on Nintendo Switch, the phenomenal port arrives officially on the hybrid console November 2, just in time for the Blizzard convention celebration.

“This port is a dream and perfect for those that love the grind or simply want to kick it with friends for an enjoyable game experience. I truly believe Diablo III has reached the epitome of its enjoyment with the Nintendo Switch, it was made for the portable console and the polished finish is truly a testament to that fact,” reads our full review.

“You haven’t truly enjoyed Diablo until you’ve played it on Nintendo Switch and as a dedicated PC player, I have no shame in admitting that the Switch did it better.”

Are you excited to take the third entry into the Diablo franchise with you on the go with your Nintendo Switch? What other in-game characters would you like to see get the Amiibo treatment? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

