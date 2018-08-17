Diablo III Nintendo Switch Framerate Specs Revealed

Nintendo and Blizzard teamed up yesterday to finally reveal the big news: Diablo III is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch! Not just the base game either, the Eternal Collection will include Nintendo exclusive cosmetic items, all fo the expansions, and the Adventure Mode right out of the gates! With so many amazing and successful ports out there (looking at you, beautiful DOOM), many are wondering what some of the specs will be for the upcoming game. Senior Producer Pete Stilwell is here with that answer.

Blizzard’s Senior Producer recently sat down with Eurogamer to discuss the big news and while doing so, he provided us a little insight as to what we can expect mechanically. Since the biggest appeal of the hybrid console is its portability, Stilwell revealed that undocked and on the go means a native resolution set at 720p. When docked, it will run at 960p at 60 framers per second for both docked and undocked play styles. He also reassured fans that even though docked and undocked has a gap in resolution, in actuality – the difference can hardly be discerned.

In the same interview he also discussed crossplay capabilities. “[Crossplay is] not available at this time. I wouldn’t ever take anything off the table, it’s something we’re exploring, that we’re interested in. But it is not currently a feature,” the Senior Producer told the site. Honestly, Blizzard – explore away because that exploration got us this amazing Switch port to begin with!

Want to learn even more about Diablo III Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch? Here’s what Blizzard had to say about the latest arrival, “Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch takes full advantage of the console’s flexibility and versatility with multiple intuitive and ultra-responsive controller configuration options. Whether you prefer dual-wielding Joy-Cons, sitting elbow-to-elbow on the couch with your friends using a single Joy-Con each, or entering the fray armed with a Pro Controller, you’ll be able to slay your way. Up to four players can embark on grand cooperative crusades to cleanse Sanctuary—side by side in front of a single Nintendo Switch screen or linking multiple consoles together wirelessly.”

It also comes with some amazing exclusives including, “The Legend og Ganondorf cosmetic armor set, Tri-Force portrait frame, Cucco pet, and Echoes of the Mask cosmetic wings.” We don’t have a release date quite yet, but we know it’s coming soon!