Diablo Immortal Will Let Players Change Classes While Keeping Their Progress

Diablo Immortal will offer a major shift from previous games in the series, allowing players to change between classes while retaining their previous progress on Paragon levels. Blizzard hopes that the move will give players an incentive to try all the different classes in the game, and see what each one has to offer. The publisher revealed the feature in a new blog post detailing how class changes will work in the game. Unfortunately, the feature will not be available when Diablo Immortal launches, but players can look forward to seeing it sometime shortly after the game makes its debut.

“When you change your class, you’ll retain all your progress on Paragonlevels. You’ll receive a new set of equipped items appropriate to yournew class, and you can transfer all of your item progress and gems tothem. None of your old equipped items or stash will be lost, and yourprogress on Horadric Vessels and the Helliquary will stick around too,” said Blizzard.

Blizzard went on to say that it didn’t want fans to have to shuffle between multiple alt characters, and this option will eliminate that need. It’s worth noting that Blizzard is “discussing limits to this system,” as the developer wants a player’s first class selection to have some weight to it. The company also wants players to gain some advantages if they stick to one class, including “a broader selection of available character builds.” The idea is to make it so that there is an incentive for players, whichever way they decide to play.

Diablo Immortal is set to launch at some point this year, but no release date has been revealed for the game. Fans seem pretty excited about today’s announcement, but they’ve also been getting a bit impatient waiting for some kind of news about the launch. Hopefully today’s update is a sign that things are progressing nicely on the free-to-play game, and fans won’t have to wait much longer!

How do you feel about this decision for Diablo Immortal? Are you looking forward to playing the mobile game?