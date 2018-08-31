‘Diablo:’ Netflix and Blizzard Reportedly Working on New Series

With the wild success of the Netflix adaptation of Castlevania, it shouldn’t be surprising that the company is looking even further into the world of video game-based series. With the hype surrounding Blizzard’s Diablo franchise since the recent Nintendo Switch reveal, now is the perfect time to deploy plans for an adaptation featuring the beloved series. Rumor has it, it’s already nabbed its writer.

This rumor is in no way confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt when looking at the source. Still, the timing is perfect and Netflix has been delving more into the world of both gaming and anime.

According to the Revenge of the Fans site, Hellboy writer Andrew Cosby has been asked to write the rumored Diablo Netflix series. So far, no other details have been leaked at this time about the alleged series — which is based on the game that first made its appearance back in 1996 — but if this rumor turns out to be true, it would be a glorious day for Diablo fans.

With BlizzCon just right around the corner, it’s very possible that if there is a reveal to be made, it will be made there. It’s the biggest event of the year for the company and where they like to make their biggest splash. Since World of Warcraft had its big moment in the spotlight last year, it’s Diablo’s turn – which makes this rumor even more likely!

Another detail that remains shrouded in mystery is what exactly the rumored series will be based on. Whether it will be based on any of the three games or a loose interpretation of the world created by Blizzard is entirely up in the air. With Diablo III coming to the Switch, it would be a nifty tie-in to have the Netflix series set in the same time. Plus, Demon Hunters on TV. Yes, please!

No other details are available at this time but we’ll keep you posted on any new developments. In the meantime, sound off with what you hope to see should this rumor prove to be true in the comment section below!

