Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wins Big at DICE Awards, Full Winner List Here

The DICE Awards 2018 took place last night and it was an evening of fine gaming celebration and […]

By

The DICE Awards 2018 took place last night and it was an evening of fine gaming celebration and recognizing some of the greats from the past. The full list has been revealed, in case you missed it, and it should be of no surprise that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild title took the winnings once more.

The Nintendo Switch adventure wasn’t the only game celebrated, however. Critically acclaimed PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ trophy case got a little bit more full, and titles like NieR: Automata, FIFA, Mario, and more all got a piece of that delicious victory cake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the full winner list below:

Game of the Year

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Cuphead

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

  • Super Mario Odyssey

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Gorogoa

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

  • What Remains of Edith Finch

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Gorogoa

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

  • Super Mario Odyssey

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena

  • Robo Recall

  • Star Trek Bridge Crew

  • The Invisible Hours

  • Wilson’s Heart

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena

  • Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

  • Robo Recall

  • Space Pirate Trainer

  • Wilson’s Heart

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Fire Emblem Heroes

  • Cat Quest

  • Gorogoa

  • Monument Valley 2

  • Splitter Critters

Handheld Game of the Year

  • Metroid: Samus Returns

  • Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

  • Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth

  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

  • Monster Hunter Stories

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

  • Snipperclips

  • Everything

  • Gorogoa

  • Night in the Woods

  • Pyre

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

  • Call of Duty: WWII

  • Destiny 2

  • Fortnite

  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

  • Endless Space 2

  • Halo Wars 2

  • Total War: Warhammer II

  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 18

  • Everybody’s Golf

  • Golf Clash

  • Madden NFL 18

  • MLB The Show 17

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • NieR: Automata

  • Divinity: Original Sin 2

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War

  • Persona 5

  • Torment: Tides of Numenera

Racing Game of the Year

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  • DiRT 4

  • Forza Motorsport 7

  • Gran Turismo Sport

  • Project CARS 2

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Injustice 2

  • ARMS

  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

  • Nidhogg 2

  • Tekken 7

Family Game of the Year

  • Snipperclips

  • DropMix

  • GNOG

  • Just Dance 2018

  • SingStar Celebration

Adventure Game of the Year

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Super Mario Odyssey

  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Action Game of the Year

  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

  • Call of Duty: WWII

  • Cuphead

  • Destiny 2

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins

  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

  • Night in the Woods

  • What Remains of Edith Finch

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

  • Super Mario Odyssey

  • Destiny 2

  • Injustice 2

  • Star Wars Battlefront II

  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Cuphead

  • Call of Duty: WWII

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

  • RiME

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek

  • Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy

  • Star Wars Battlefront II – Iden Versio

  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Chloe Fraiser

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Cuphead

  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Little Nightmares

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Cuphead

  • For Honor

  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Tagged:

Related Posts