The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wins Big at DICE Awards, Full Winner List Here

The DICE Awards 2018 took place last night and it was an evening of fine gaming celebration and recognizing some of the greats from the past. The full list has been revealed, in case you missed it, and it should be of no surprise that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild title took the winnings once more.
The Nintendo Switch adventure wasn’t the only game celebrated, however. Critically acclaimed PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ trophy case got a little bit more full, and titles like NieR: Automata, FIFA, Mario, and more all got a piece of that delicious victory cake.
Check out the full winner list below:
Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Cuphead
Horizon Zero Dawn
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Super Mario Odyssey
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
What Remains of Edith Finch
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Super Mario Odyssey
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Robo Recall
Star Trek Bridge Crew
The Invisible Hours
Wilson’s Heart
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
Robo Recall
Space Pirate Trainer
Wilson’s Heart
Mobile Game of the Year
Fire Emblem Heroes
Cat Quest
Gorogoa
Monument Valley 2
Splitter Critters
Handheld Game of the Year
Metroid: Samus Returns
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Monster Hunter Stories
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
Snipperclips
Everything
Gorogoa
Night in the Woods
Pyre
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Call of Duty: WWII
Destiny 2
Fortnite
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Endless Space 2
Halo Wars 2
Total War: Warhammer II
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 18
Everybody’s Golf
Golf Clash
Madden NFL 18
MLB The Show 17
Role-Playing Game of the Year
NieR: Automata
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Persona 5
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
DiRT 4
Forza Motorsport 7
Gran Turismo Sport
Project CARS 2
Fighting Game of the Year
Injustice 2
ARMS
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Nidhogg 2
Tekken 7
Family Game of the Year
Snipperclips
DropMix
GNOG
Just Dance 2018
SingStar Celebration
Adventure Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
Super Mario Odyssey
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Action Game of the Year
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Call of Duty: WWII
Cuphead
Destiny 2
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Horizon Zero Dawn
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Horizon Zero Dawn
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Night in the Woods
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Super Mario Odyssey
Destiny 2
Injustice 2
Star Wars Battlefront II
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Cuphead
Call of Duty: WWII
Horizon Zero Dawn
RiME
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek
Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy
Star Wars Battlefront II – Iden Versio
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Cuphead
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Little Nightmares
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Cuphead
For Honor
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy