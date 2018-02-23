The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wins Big at DICE Awards, Full Winner List Here

The DICE Awards 2018 took place last night and it was an evening of fine gaming celebration and recognizing some of the greats from the past. The full list has been revealed, in case you missed it, and it should be of no surprise that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild title took the winnings once more.

The Nintendo Switch adventure wasn’t the only game celebrated, however. Critically acclaimed PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ trophy case got a little bit more full, and titles like NieR: Automata, FIFA, Mario, and more all got a piece of that delicious victory cake.

Check out the full winner list below:

Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Cuphead

Horizon Zero Dawn

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

What Remains of Edith Finch

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Robo Recall

Star Trek Bridge Crew

The Invisible Hours

Wilson’s Heart

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Robo Recall

Space Pirate Trainer

Wilson’s Heart

Mobile Game of the Year

Fire Emblem Heroes

Cat Quest

Gorogoa

Monument Valley 2

Splitter Critters

Handheld Game of the Year

Metroid: Samus Returns

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Monster Hunter Stories

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

Snipperclips

Everything

Gorogoa

Night in the Woods

Pyre

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Call of Duty: WWII

Destiny 2

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Endless Space 2

Halo Wars 2

Total War: Warhammer II

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 18

Everybody’s Golf

Golf Clash

Madden NFL 18

MLB The Show 17

Role-Playing Game of the Year

NieR: Automata

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Persona 5

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

DiRT 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Gran Turismo Sport

Project CARS 2

Fighting Game of the Year

Injustice 2

ARMS

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Nidhogg 2

Tekken 7

Family Game of the Year

Snipperclips

DropMix

GNOG

Just Dance 2018

SingStar Celebration

Adventure Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

Super Mario Odyssey

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Action Game of the Year

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Call of Duty: WWII

Cuphead

Destiny 2

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Horizon Zero Dawn

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Horizon Zero Dawn

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Night in the Woods

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Super Mario Odyssey

Destiny 2

Injustice 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Cuphead

Call of Duty: WWII

Horizon Zero Dawn

RiME

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek

Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy

Star Wars Battlefront II – Iden Versio

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Cuphead

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Little Nightmares

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Animation