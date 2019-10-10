Did Avengers: Damage Control Trailer Just Tease the Return of Ultron to the MCU?

Marvel and ILMxLAB dropped the newest trailer for Avengers: Damage Control this morning, and there was quite a bit to take in. Not only will you be using a suit designed by Shuri and working alongside Marvel icons like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, The Wasp, and more, but you’ll also be taking on a villain that has already wreaked havoc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That would be none other than Ultron, and while the destructive A.I. is a popular villain in the Marvel Universe, this game seems to tie in heavily with the MCU specifically, featuring the voice talent from the films and all the costumes and locations. If that’s indeed the case and the ties are that strong, did Damage Control just bring back Ultron?

Now, the game doesn’t outright say the villain is Ultron, but it’s easy to get that impression. Strange says early on that an enemy has been waiting and biding their time to attack once more, and all the hints seem to be of things robotic in nature, especially when we get to a towering entity made out of various cybernetic parts that even sounds a little bit like James Spader’s version from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It’s safe to assume that this is indeed Ultron, but the biggest question remaining is when this takes place. Ultron was destroyed by Vision in Age of Ultron, and since then we haven’t heard a peep from him in the MCU. That said, it’s hard to kill A.I., and there are various ways for the villain to return. Perhaps the game will introduce one of those ways before all is said and done.

Typically games use all sorts of characters from the comics in them, so we wouldn’t think twice about a game also using Ultron as the villain. That said, this game leans heavily into the MCU storytelling and world, so it’s hard to ignore the ties. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

The new game will be playable at select locations at The Void. Those locations will also incorporate other effects like heat and wind in the physical environment to compliment what’s going on in the virtual world. ILMxLAB also developed the praised Vader Immortal VR experience, and it seems Marvel fans finally get to see what all the fuss is about.

You can check out the official description below.

“Shuri has recruited your team to test a powerful new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies,” a plot description said. “When an enemy from the past seeks to steal the technology, you’ll fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more to stop the attack before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the world.”

Avengers: Damage Control releases on October 18th.