Die Hard: The Nakatomi Heist Board Game is Live With a Discount

Christmas in July is about to get real because USAopoly’s (The Op’s) highly anticipated Die Hard: The Nakatomi Heist board game is dropping on the 14th! Basically, it will allow you and up to 3 friends to play through the events of the 1988 Bruce Willis action movie classic. Yippie ki-yay indeed. UPDATE: Not surprisingly, surging sales have pushed back the release date and increased the price. Keep tabs on the link below for a restock. UPDATE 2: Pre-orders have opened up on Entertainment Earth for the standard price with shipping slated for August. Odds are Amazon will be backordered / out of stock for quite some time, so this is going to be your best bet.

You can order the game on Amazon now for $39.95. Not only that, there’s a 5% off coupon that you can click on while it lasts. At this point you should have rushed off to reserve a copy, but if you need more convincing, official details regarding the gameplay can be found below.

Players will take on the roles of John McLane, Hans Gruber, and the crew of thieves, using their deck of cards to manuever through Nakatomi Plaza over three acts that take place on a double-sided game board. The thieves must work together to hack the vault locks and stop John McClane while McClane tries to fight through Nakatomi to kill Hans Gruber. The game is described as “a one-versus-many game of stealth, combat, and action-tactics”. It includes the following items:

Double-Sided Game Board

80 John McClane Action Cards

40 Thief Action Cards

25 Lock Cards

1 John McClane Player Board

1 Lock Tracker Card

9 Custom Figures

1 Combat Die

17 Blue Lock Cubes

12 Red Draw Blood Cubes

1 Lead Thief Marker

40 Objective Tokens

16 Objective Tiles

Rulebook

Needless to say, interested parties should jump on this one quickly. Given the hype for the game, the discount, and the fact that the release date is so close, a sell out is a distinct possibility.

