Two $60 Digimon Games Are 84% off at the Perfect Time

It’s been seven long years since Digimon fans have had a new game to bring them back to the digital world. But with the confirmed 2025 release date for Digimon Story: Time Stranger, that’s about to change. That trailer has brought the franchise, and its many excellent video games, back to the front of mind for many gamers. For those hoping to hop back into some of the previous Digimon games while waiting for Time Stranger, PlayStation has some good news. Two of the earlier games, including the most recent Digimon Story, are a whopping 84% off in the PlayStation store right now. Clearly, Sony knows what they’re doing when it comes to timing.

Gamers who want to revisit Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory or Digimon World: Next Order or play the games for the first time might be thrown off by the $60 price tag. Both games are among the newest Digimon titles available, but they’re still a good handful of years old. With so many new games coming out, including this year’s new Digimon Story: Time Stranger, gamers need to spend wisely. While the previous Digimon titles are full price on Steam and Nintendo Switch, at least for now, the PlayStation store has an amazing deal hiding in plain sight.

Without much fanfare, PlayStation has put two of its three available Digimon titles on sale from now until February 27th at 2:59 AM EST. While Digimon Survive, the most recent game prior to Digimon Story: Time Stranger is still full price, the rest of the PlayStation digi-catalog is 84% off. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory and Digimon World: Next Order normally cost $60 each. But for the next couple of weeks, gamers can grab each for less than $10. If these titles aren’t yet in your game library but you might want to play them, now is the perfect time to grab some Digimon games for way, way less than usual. Digimon Survive is not included in the sale, but it is currently free for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers.

Every Digimon Game You Can Play on PS5, Now for Less

Unfortunately, the first part of Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth isn’t available in the PlayStation store. This is likely due to the ongoing issues with PS3 backwards compatibility. However, the three most recent Digimon games were all released for PS4, making them available on PS4 as well. That means Digimon fans with a PlayStation at home can travel to the digital world while waiting on the next installment.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory is technically the sequel to the prior Cyber Sleuth title. However, it involves digging into the backstory from the previous game. So, it’s fairly easy to jump in as a standalone even if you’ve never played the previous title. Gamers who prefer something truly set apart could instead opt for the most recent Digimon World game, Next Order. It is more of an open-world style with some cozy gaming elements, and it’s part of the 84% off sale as well.

As for Digimon Survive, there’s no 84% off discount there. However, even a few months of that PlayStation Plus Extra membership would still be less than the game’s full $60 cost. So, if the visual novel style catches gamer’s eyes, they might consider snagging a subscription for a few months to play the game for around $40 – still technically a discount. And for those already paying for the membership for other reasons, Digimon Survive is ready and waiting for a download.

For gamers on Steam or Nintendo Switch, sadly all of these prior Digimon titles are still full price as of now. Maybe as the Digimon Story: Time Stranger release date gets closer, they might feel as generous as Sony. Until then, well, it’s not quite the PSN outage compensation gamers were hoping for, but discount Digimon is certainly one reason to be glad you’ve got a PlayStation at home.

