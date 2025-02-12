New Digimon Game Announced During PlayStation’s State of Play

Play video

Update: Digimon Story Time Stranger was officially announced by PlayStation during its State of Play event. The game will be out for the PlayStation 5 in 2025, and you can see its very first trailer above

Videos by ComicBook.com

Original: It’s been a few years since Digimon fans got to enjoy a new video game in the franchised. Visual novel RPG Digimon Survive came out in 2022, quite a delay compared with its original 2019 release date intentions. The game was fairly well received overall, but isn’t necessarily a fit for Digimon fans who don’t enjoy visual novel games. For many, the Digimon Story series of games is the go-to way to experience Digimon in video game form. For years, fans have hoped for a new entry in this series, and a recent leak suggests we just might be getting one.

The most recent Digimon Story-style game came out in 2017 for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory met with a somewhat lukewarm critical reception, though fan responses were relatively favorable overall. It sold relatively well, and Bandai announced that a new Digimon Story game was in the works in December of that same year. Since that late 2017 announcement, however, fans haven’t heard much more about the supposed next entry in the Digimon Story series. That left many to wonder if the project had been abandoned.

Now, in the hours before the State of Play showcase, a GameStop listing appears to confirm that a new game called Digimon Story: Time Stranger is on the way. The original poster was so excited, they initially misread the title, but later added a correction.

The listing shows the game available for pre-order for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a preorder cost of $69.99. It also has a listed release date of December 31st, 2025. Currently, the preorder listing does not have an image attached, but this looks to be all but official confirmation that the long-anticipated new Digimon Story game is coming this year.

Fans are Ready for Digimon Story: Time Stranger

In the leadup to the official announcement, which many are hoping will arrive during PlayStation’s State of Play, Digimon fans are starting the hype cycle. Many gamers loved the previous Digimon Story games such as Cyber Sleuth and Hacker’s Memory. Even with a nearly 10-year wait between games, fans are more than ready to return to this game universe.

As one fan notes, “I have been waiting for a new story game for ages.” Indeed, it has been years since the next title has even been mentioned. When it was last addressed, the new game was reported to be feature the XII Olympians and be set in the Digital World. Without official confirmation that this new game is the same one reportedly in development all those years ago, there’s no guarantee these facts still hold true for the leaked Digimon Story game arriving later this year. Interestingly, game developer Kazumasa Habu also noted a desire to incorporate some kind of online gaming component. So, it’s possible that a multiplayer or PvP element may be added to this new game.

Opening a portal to the digital world in Digimon story: cyber slueth

For now, with only the GameStop listing to go on, we know that the game will be 3rd person and in the adventure genre. These are both typical of the previous games in the Digimon Story series, so no surprises there. Any further details will likely come from the State of Play, or a later official announcement from Bandai Namco. At any rate, unless GameStop is inventing products, it looks pretty likely that Digimon fans have a new Digimon Story game to look forward to in the not-so-distant future.

