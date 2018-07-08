New Digimon Game Will Be Announced Later This Month

You know what the world could use right now? A new Digimon game, and thankfully that is exactly what the doctor has ordered.

Bandai Namco has announced that later this month on July 29th it will unveil a brand-new title in the beloved Digimon franchise.

The reveal will be part of the larger “Digimon Thanksgiving 2018 Special Meeting and Latest Game Report” live stream that will take place on July 29th from 19:00 to 22:45 JST.

Bandai Namco provides the following outline of the livestream event:

Digimon Thanksgiving Part

The “Digimon Thanksgiving 2018 Special Meeting in Odaiba.” (Some parts will not be live streamed.) This event is being held at United Cinema Aqua City Odaiba Screen 1 and will feature presenters Chika Sakamoto, Mayumi Yamaguchi, Natsuki Hanae, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Ayumi Miyazaki, AiM, and more. Tickets to physically attend the event cost 5,000 yen per person.

Game Introduction Part

Producers will introduce a new Digimon game project and hold a Q&A corner answering pre-submitted questions (submit your questions here). The latest information on Digimon smartphone games and goods will also be introduced.

Anime Part

A discussion featuring guests that have stopped by from the Special Meeting in Odaiba event venue.

Interestingly, Digimon game series producer Kazumasa Habu accompanied the announcement with a teasing tweet that suggested a reveal of the new game will actually come eight days earlier on July 21st via an issue of V-Jump.

Whether the game will be revealed ahead of the Special Meeting Event or not, one thing is for sure, it will be on display on July 29th, so if you’re a fan of the series, be sure to tune in.

The aforementioned Kazumasa Habu has confirmed in the past that a new Digimon game is in the works, so presumably this is said project.

As you may know, after a brief hiatus, Digimon games have been making a comeback with a trio of releases in the form of Digimon World: Next Order, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth — Hacker’s Memory.

However, beyond pleasing fans of the series, none of these games have been able to garner considerable critical success and put Digimon back on the map like it used to be. Fingers crossed this new game will do just that though.

If a new Digimon console game doesn’t tickle your fancy, Bandai Namco notes that Digimon smartphone games and goods will also be present at the event.

So, mark July 29th (and possibly July 21st) in your calendars, because it’s about to be the month of the Digi.

Thanks, Gematsu.