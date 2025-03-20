Digimon Story: Time Stranger Reveals Partner Digimon, Protagonists, and More

Digimon fans were thrilled to see that, after 10 years, we’re finally getting a brand-new Digimon Story game. Digimon Story: Time Stranger comes out in December, but until recently, we haven’t had too many specific details about the game. During yesterday’s Digimon Con livestream, however, Digimon Story: Time Stranger producer Ryosuke Hara revealed a ton of new information about the upcoming Digimon video game. In a 20-minute segment, Hara shared some great new info about the game’s protagonists, Digimon partners, and more.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger will be released in 2025, though the exact date hasn’t been officially confirmed. Though the PlayStation store initially posted the release date as December 31st, this may have been a placeholder date and has since been removed. Though we got a lot of exciting details about Digimon Story: Time Stranger at Digimon Con, an exact release date wasn’t one of them.

Digimon story time stranger key art from Bandai Namco

That said, the presentation was packed full of other exciting details about the game. After re-airing the original trailer for the game, which aired earlier during the PlayStation State of Play in February, the Digimon Story segment dove deeper into what fans can expect from the new game. Now, we have more insight into the game’s story, including the protagonists and their partner Digimon. We know that the setting for Digimon Story: Time Stranger will span the Human World, primarily in Shinjuku and Akihabara, and the Digital World: Illiad. Frequent visits to the Digital World will set this new Digimon Story apart from Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, which rarely took tamers into the Digital World itself.

Protagonists and Partner Digimon in Digimon Story: Time Stranger

We now have names for the two protagonists in Digimon Story: Time Stranger. They will be called Dan Yuki and Kanan Yuki, both secret agents in the ADAMAS organization that works to investigate and resolve anomalies. Given that the trailer refers to Digimon themselves as anomalies, the connection here is clear. Both protagonists will play a role in the story, regardless of which one gamers choose at the start.

In addition to the main protagonists, Hara revealed a few other key characters as well. These include Inori Misono and her partner Digimon, Aegiomon. And of course, we have official confirmation that the three Digimon in the teaser image will be companions to the protagonists as well. These will be familiar faces to fans of the Digimon anime, as we have Patamon, Gomamon, and DemiDevimon. Players will choose one of these three starter options to be their first Digimon partner.

How Many Digimon Appear in Digimon Story: Time Stranger?

In addition to the first partner Digimon, gamers will be able to encounter more Digimon pals and enemies along the way. The Olympos XII Digimon Protectors will feature as protectors of the Digital World, but that’s not all. According to Hara, the game will feature a total of 450 Digimon. This includes digivolved forms, but even so, it’s a step up from the roughly 330 Digimon encountered in Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth.

We even got a look at some of the special moves that the featured Digimon will use in the game, in a new video from Bandai Namco. This, along with the character reveals, makes Digimon Story: Time Stranger look even better than that initial teaser trailer did.

Are you looking forward to Digimon Story: Time Stranger? Let us know which partner Digimon you’re planning to choose in the comments below!