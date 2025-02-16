Best Digimon Games To Play While Waiting for the New Digimon Story

It’s been a while since Digimon game fans have had anything besides nostalgia to carry them through. With the State of Play announcement that we’re getting a new Digimon Story game in 2025, however, there’s finally something new to look forward to. That December release date is still a way off, making this a great time to dive back into some of the older Digimon games while we wait.

With many titles getting on in years, we figure now’s a great time to round up the best Digimon games you can still easily access in 2025. So grab your Digivices and get ready to return to the Digital World for a quick refresh until Digimon Story: Time Stranger arrives.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition

Running through the Digital World in Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch

Of course, with a new Digimon Story game on the way, it makes sense to revisit the most recent Digimon Story title. Fortunately, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth is relatively easy to come by thanks to the recent bundle that combines this game with its sequel, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. The Complete Edition bundles these titles for Steam or Nintendo Switch users. It will run Digimon fans $49.99, but that’s not too bad when it’s two games for the price of one.

For those who’ve yet to experience it, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth is a turn-based JRPG with visual novel elements. The player works with their partner Digimon to investigate a hacker who has taken control of Digimon, spanning the physical and digital worlds to do so. The sequel builds on this story, adding more Digimon to encounter. The Complete Edition is pretty well-liked by both fans and critics, making it well worth a first playthrough or revisit. The second game, Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory is available on PS5 via PS4 backwards compatibility, but the first is not.

Digimon Survive

Get face to face with Digimon in Digimon Survive

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Digimon Survive is actually the most recent Digimon game on the market and fans either love it or hate it. It takes a more visual novel approach to the franchise, so those who don’t enjoy a lot of text in their games may not enjoy it. However, Digimon Survive does bring in some tactical RPG elements, along with plenty of familiar Digimon for players to befriend.

Though not everyone will love the gameplay, those looking for a solid Digimon story that’s much like the anime will love Digimon Survive. That said, the story does tackle some heavy themes and should be approached with caution. As the most recent Digimon video game title, it’s also one of the easiest to get ahold of in 2025. It’s available for most platforms for $59.99, though it is also included in the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

Digimon World: Next Order

Familiar faces in Digimon World: Next Order

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4

Digimon World: Next Order was originally a PlayStation Vita title, but thankfully it has made its way onto the Nintendo Switch and PS4 making it much easier for Digimon fans to access in 2025. Like the Digimon Story games, Digimon World titles are also RPG-based, but they throw in some cozy gaming elements like farming and more of an emphasis on the care and keeping of your Digimon pals. In Next Order, your goal is to help save the Digital World after it’s been thrown into disarray by Machinedramon.

Digimon World: Next Order costs $59.99 and comes with some bonus items to get you started. While the game has somewhat mixed reviews overall, it’s still a fun way to engage with the world of Digimon and revisit the franchise while we wait for its next installment. For those on PlayStation, this game is currently on sale for 84% off through February 27th.

Digimon Card Game

The Digimon Card game’s online tutorial helps you begin

Platform(s): Physical TCG

Yes, Digimon exist in a Digital World, but they can also be found in the 2020 revamp of the Digimon Card Game. This trading card game combines the fun of collecting Digimon with card game mechanics, making it a fun way to enjoy Digimon with your friends.

Like any card game hobby, there’s some heavy lifting here in terms of getting enough cards to build a deck and finding other people to play against. Thankfully, there are starter decks to help you get going, which usually cost somewhere $16 each. As far as Digimon games go, it’s not too high of a cost for entry at all.

Digimon Masters Online

Angewomon in Digimon Masters Online

Platform: PC via Steam

Digimon Masters is the Digimon version of an MMORPG, letting players explore a digital world while battling, raiding, and trading. It’s free-to-play, so of course microtransactions and grinding are a part of the experience. While many Digimon fans love the game as it lets them explore with their favorite Digidestined and Digimon from the anime, feedback on this game overall is mixed. The usual pay-to-win and bot complaints run rampant here.

Even so, as a free-to-play game, it’s one of the most cost-friendly Digimon video games available for fans to revisit while waiting on Digimon Story: Time Stranger. And despite the 2016 publication date, Digimon Masters still receives regular patches and updates to keep things running. For fans who just want to delve into the Digimon world in a video game format, Digimon Masters might just fit the bill, though without as robust and in-depth a story as some of the other games on our list.

Are you planning to jump into an older Digimon game while waiting for Time Stranger? Let us know in the comments below!