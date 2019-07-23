Digimon Survive Releases Full Opening Movie

Bandai Namco today released the full opening animation for its upcoming role-playing video game Digimon Survive. The three-minute opening first debuted at Anime Expo 2019 earlier this year, but this is the first time it’s been made available online. While the brief set of sequences introduces the game’s main characters, it features practically no Digimon, opting instead to focus on creating a somewhat spooky atmosphere.

Digimon Survive was recently delayed to 2020. The delay was also announced at Anime Expo 2019, pushing it from what was originally this year into the next, with no definitive date attached. The reason for the delay was not explained, but one imagines the game needed a little more work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A promo video from earlier this year indicated that the producers of the series took into account what parts of the franchise were most appealing to all kinds of fans, keeping in mind that the Digimon Adventure anime series was beloved in the United States, and they tried to recreate the same feeling from the series in a new video game installment — which is what we now see with Survive.

What do you think of the opening movie? Are you looking forward to Digimon Survive when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes Digimon Survive on its website:

“Celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary, Digimon Survive is a tactical RPG with a focus on storytelling and turn-based battles. Takuma Momozuka goes on a school camping trip only to find himself transported to a mysterious world full of monsters and danger. Join Takuma and Agumon as you craft your story and fight your way back home in Digimon Survive.”

Digimon Survive is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.