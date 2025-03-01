Digimon Deal Makes Newest Game Just $15

With a brand-new Digimon Story game on the way, many fans are eager to revisit or catch up on earlier Digimon games. Many of the most recent, most beloved games in the Digimon franchise can cost up to $60. We don’t yet know how much Digimon Story: Time Stranger will cost, but it’s safe to say that the other recent titles at least come close to that price tag. For the Digimon fan on a budget, watching for discounts can be a great way to catch up on the back catalog. And thankfully, a Nintendo eShop deal makes the newest Digimon game before Time Stranger just $15 for Nintendo Switch.

The game we’re talking about here is Digimon Survive, which arrived in 2022, on the Digimon franchise’s 20th anniversary. It blends visual novel storytelling and tactical RPG mechanics to create a rich, narrative-driven experience set in the world of Digimon. In it, players will find themselves transported to the Digital World, and gameplay focuses on battling to survive and find your way back home.

While the different style compared to games like Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth left some fans feeling underwhelmed, many gamers think Digimon Survive is one of the best Digimon games of recent years. As fits a visual novel, the story is compelling and takes center stage. Even so, the turn-based combat makes Digimon Survive a bit more engaging gameplay-wise than some visual novels. For those looking to engage with a deep, emotionally powerful story, this game will almost certainly deliver. The game’s main story takes around 32 hours to complete, with up to 75 total hours of gameplay for completionist gamers.

Get Digimon Survive for 75% Off With Limited-Time Deal

Digimon Survive normally costs $59.99, which can feel steep when looking to revisit a series before the newest title comes out. But from now until March 10th, a Nintendo eShop deal offers Digimon Survive at 75% off. That makes it just $14.99 to snag the newest Digimon game for the Nintendo Switch. If you’re thinking about replaying this one while waiting on Digimon Story: Time Stranger, now is the perfect time to grab a copy for your Nintendo Switch library.

For gamers who aren’t on Nintendo Switch, Digimon Survive is available on PC via Steam, Xbox One, and PS4. However, it’s not currently discounted on those platforms, leaving it full price at $59.99. For PS Plus Extra subscribers, Digimon Survive is included in the Game Catalog, so you can play it as part of the subscription.

In the leadup to the brand-new Digimon Story: Time Stranger, it’s possible we’ll see more sales for previous Digimon titles. As of now, Time Stranger itself does not have a confirmed price or preorder sale date. However, gamers can wishlist it on Steam or the PS Store to keep tabs on this info when it’s available. And of course, we’ll keep you updated here at Comicbook.com with the latest Digimon details.

Are you grabbing Digimon Survive while it’s on sale? Let us know in the comments below!