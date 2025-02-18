Digimon Con to Reveal New Info About Digimon Story Time Stranger

The Digimon fandom got an exciting surprise when Digimon Story Time Stranger was finally revealed during PlayStation’s State of Play. The initial cinematic trailer didn’t give away too much about the game, but it did confirm that we’ll be seeing it in 2025. Many fans are dusting off their Digivices and revisiting previous Digimon games in anticipation, but the wait for additional details won’t be a long one. Digimon Con recently shared their schedule of Time Stranger updates that will be revealed during this year’s digital event on March 19th.

Digimon Con is a free online celebration of all things Digimon. As is fitting for the digital world, Digimon Con is streamed online, letting fans from around the globe enjoy the lineup. This year’s event takes place on Wednesday, March 19th at 10 PM EST. If the timing doesn’t work out, fans should also be able to tune in after the fact, as previous Digimon Con streams are archived and available via YouTube. In 2024, Digimon Con celebrated the 25th anniversary of the franchise. This year, they’re looking to continue the momentum behind Digimon Story: Time Stranger with a full slate of announcements.

With seven years since the last new Digimon game, fans were ready and eager to hear more about Digimon Story Time Stranger. While the project had been previously teased, the State of Play announcement was the big reveal for the game’s title and release date. For fans of the Digimon Story games and Digimon in general, it’s exciting to know that this latest game is set to arrive in late 2025. However, Time Stranger isn’t the only update fans will receive during Digimon Con, which focuses on the broader franchise as well as the video games.

Digimon Con 2025 Lineup

This year’s Digimon Con lineup has been revealed, and it features plenty of exciting news include the aforementioned updates for Digimon Story Time Stranger. The schedule is broken down into different categories, with something for fans across just about every Digimon project. Here is the full lineup for Digimon Con 2025:

Anime: Digimon Anime 25th Anniversary Commemorative PV “Digimon Adventure Beyond” released.

Latest updates on Digimon Story Time Stranger

Latest updates on Digimon Story Time Stranger Toy: Announcement for a Godzilla vs Digimon collaboration

Announcement for a Godzilla vs Digimon collaboration Card: Digimon Card Game product updates and new project announcement

Digimon Card Game product updates and new project announcement Comic: New topics related to the Digimon Comic

New topics related to the Digimon Comic Music: Digimon Con special concert

Digimon Con special concert Goods: Digimon Adventure 02 25th anniversary products and new product announcement

This lineup still leaves plenty to the imagination, as we don’t yet know what the new topics and products across many of these areas are. Even so, it’s an exciting lineup, promising to provide more information about Digimon Story Time Stranger. Whether this will include a gameplay trailer, preorder information, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

Digimon fans eager to tune in or catch the replay can find more information about Digimon Con 2025 at the official website. The stream recording from Digimon Con 2024 is also available for those looking to catch up on last year’s announcements or just get a sense of what to expect for Digimon Con 2025.

Will you tune in to learn more about Digimon Story Time Stranger during this year’s Digimon Con stream? Let us know in the comments below!