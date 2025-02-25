Digimon Deal Makes 2 Games Just $10 for Both

With the announcement that Digimon Story: Time Stranger is set to release in 2025, many fans are eager to revisit earlier games in the franchise. Unfortunately, that can be a pretty pricey proposition, as most easily playable Digimon titles cost around $50 at full price. That’s where keeping an eye out for sales can come in handy, and many platforms have offered a few since the new Digimon Story game announcement. Most recently, the Nintendo Switch eShop has an impressive 80% discount on Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition. The sale runs through March 10th and makes the bundle of two games just $10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Complete Edition of Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth brings together the original Cyber Sleuth along with its sequel, Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. Released in 2015 and 2018, these are the two most recent Digimon Story games ahead of Digimon Story: Time Stranger, bringing immersive gameplay with turn-based combat and over 300 Digimon in total. The complete edition, which came out in 2019, is available on Steam and Nintendo Switch, bringing together both of these iconic Digimon games into one massive RPG experience.

Play video

Although two games for $50 isn’t a terrible deal these days, it’s not the most budget-friendly for games that are both over five years. But from now until March 10th, Nintendo Switch gamers can get the bundle for just $10 thanks to the 80% off deal. For Nintendo fans looking to use up Gold Points before they expire for good, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition is eligible for Gold Points, as well. That can bring the cost down even more, letting Digimon fans experience the full story of these two games for less.

Is Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition Worth it?

If you’re curious whether this two-game bundle is worth your $10, a look at the Metacritic User Score for the collection can help you decide. Critics gave the game a generally favorable score of 76 when it released. Fans, on the other hand, lean even more positive with a current User Score of 8.2. While there aren’t a ton of user ratings, that’s not a bad average for nearly 150 user reviews.

The game also boasts a Very Positive user rating on Steam, trending even higher with recent reviews as fans return to the game while waiting for the newest installment. In total, the games offer around 100-150 hours of gameplay, depending on if you go for the completionist or main story playthrough style. For $10, that’s a good amount of game, especially for Digimon fans looking to bide their time until the newest release.

Key art for the upcoming digimon story: time stranger

As of now, Steam doesn’t have a comparable sale, so the PC Complete Edition will still cost a full $49 to anyone grabbing it on Steam. Still a decent bargain for two well-loved Digimon games, but for now, gamers will get the best deal if they grab these Digimon titles via Nintendo Switch. That said, Digimon fans should keep an eye out, as this isn’t the first major sale for Digimon games since Digimon Story: Time Stranger was announced, and it likely won’t be the last before the new game drops in December of this year.

Have you played these earlier Digimon games yet, or are you grabbing them in the sale? Let us know in the comments below!