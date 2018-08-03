‘Digimon Survive’ Coming West Next Year

Following its announcement last month, Bandai Namco has confirmed that Digimon Survive is coming west sometime next year.

While in Japan the game is only coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, when Digimon Survive hits in the west it will be for the same platforms, plus Xbox One and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bandai Namco also provides the following elevator pitch of the turn-based strategy RPG:

“Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Digimon anime, Digimon Survive presents a brand-new adventure set in a mysterious world with characters designed by Uichi Ukumo, and music by the much-acclaimed Tomoki Miyoshi.

“Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger.

“As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.”

It’s currently unclear whether or not the game will release in the west at the same time as Japan, but it appears that won’t be the case. Rather, it seems like the game will hit in Japan first, and then come west later in the year. Hopefully the gap of time between the two won’t be too long. Usually, these type of release differences are only a matter of a few months though, so fingers crossed.

For more on the game, be sure to check out its first official trailer and first look at gameplay, by clicking here. Or for the game’s first batch of screenshots, click right here.

While it’s nice to have official confirmation that Digimon fans outside of Japan will be getting Digimon Survive, it really isn’t very surprising. Not only is Digimon a worldwide brand, but the last few games have garnered considerable audiences in the west.

As always, hit the comments and let us know what you think of the news. Are you planning on picking up Digimon Survive? What type of Digimon game do you want to Bandai Namco to make?