Digimon Survive North American Release Date Confirmed

In a new video released today, Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu revealed that the game will now release on July 29th in North America. Today's announcement follows yesterday's reveal of the game's release date in Japan; Digimon Survive will release one day earlier in the region. Fans have been patiently waiting for the game to release since its announcement back in 2018, and it appears that an end is finally in sight. It remains to be seen if it will manage to live up to the years of hype, but fans will be able to find out for themselves in just over two months!

In addition to the video, Bandai Namco also announced the game's North American release date on Twitter in a Tweet that also featured multiple screen shots. That can be found embedded below.

We've made it official. Announced earlier today, #DigimonSurvive will be arriving on July 29, 2022!



Digimon Survive has been delayed multiple times over the last few years, so fans were understandably happy to see the release date confirmed today. Some are hoping to see a collector's edition, but nothing has been announced. Bandai Namco has a habit of releasing that sort of thing, so it certainly seems like a possibility, especially if there's significant demand.

While fans are just excited to see Digimon Survive finally release, Bandai Namco seems to be making plans for future games, as well. Back in February, Habu claimed at Digimon Con 2022 that the publisher is considering a remake or remaster of Digimon World, the first game released based on the brand. That game debuted back in 1999 for the original PlayStation, and it has a pretty passionate following. Since then, Bandai Namco has made no further announcements, but the company has asked fans to share whether they'd prefer a remake or remaster. Hopefully the company will have something to announce once Digimon Survive has been released!

Digimon Survive will release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to finally check out Digimon Survive? Would you also like to see a remaster of Digimon World?