Digimon World Remaster or Remake Could Come to Modern Platforms

Digimon Survive is set to release later this year, and while there’s a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming game, it seems Bandai Namco is already looking to the future; or the past, depending on how you look at it! At Digimon Con 2022, Digimon games producer Kazumasu Habu was asked about the possibility of a remaster or remake of Digimon World being released. Surprisingly, Habu replied that he’s actually put a lot of thought into the possibility, but he’s not sure whether it should be a simple remaster of the original game, or a full-blown remake.

“If I choose port/remaster, then I think it will be highly feasible.If you want a remake, we need to think about how many additionalelements you’d need to incorporate into the game. Digimon Worldhas a very good balance between File Island—the stage—and the Digimonthat appear. If we add a new field—for example, the Folder Continent—ornew Digimon, then I think we should treat it as a new product ratherthan a remake,” said Habu. “I would be grateful if you could continue to share your opinions withme. Please give us your opinions in the comments section or elsewhere.We’d love to hear from you.”

Digimon World was the first game based on the Digimon brand, releasing in 1999 for the original PlayStation. The game received mixed critical reception, but sales were mostly strong. The game’s success led to multiple numbered sequels, but there’s a lot of nostalgia for the original Digimon World.In fact, many fans are already reacting quite positively to Habu’s comments, making their opinions known as the producer suggested. Of course, many fans seem to be torn on whether they’d prefer to see a remake or a remaster of the existing game, but hopefully the reaction will convince Bandai Namco to bring back the original Digimon World in one form or another!

