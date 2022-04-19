Digimon Survive Release Date Revealed

The long-awaited Digimon Survive game finally has its first release date following an announcement made this week. The game that’s been delayed more than once over the past couple of years will be out in Japan on July 28th for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. It’s planned for more systems when it gets its Western release, too, but as of now, only the Japanese release date has been announced. This hopefully means, however, that the global release date announcement will be coming soon.

News of the game’s release date in Japan came from the latest issue of V-Jump (via Gematsu and Ryokutya2089). It was in that issue that the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions were mentioned, though publisher Bandai Namco itself has not yet made any announcements about the game’s official release date.

As those who’ve been following the game and awaiting its release will be well aware, Digimon Survive has not had a particularly smooth road to launch. First announced back in 2018, it was supposed to come West the following year, but that didn’t happen. Since then, it made sporadic appearances during different events with the occasional trailer, screenshots, or character details being revealed amid several delays that kept pushing the game back over and over again. The most recent delay saw the game getting pushed to 2022, but more recent ESRB ratings and trailers gave people hope that a release date announcement was coming soon.

“First of all, we’d like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive,” the statement announcing the most recent delay said. “Our original goal was to launch Digimon Survive in 2021. However, due to the need to allocate more time to development, it is necessary to move the game’s release date to 2022. While this decision hasn’t been an easy one, we want to make sure we use this extra time to enhance the quality of the game.”

While the Digimon themselves will of course be recognizable to those who follow the series, this game revolves around a new cast of characters partnering with these creatures. It features 2D battles and over 100 Digimon for players to encounter, and hopefully, we’ll get an official release date soon from Bandai Namco to confirm when, exactly, players can start encountering them.

Digimon Survive releases in Japan on April 28th.