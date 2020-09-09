Dirt 5 Delayed, Announced as Xbox Series Launch Title

It has been a wild week for the upcoming racing video game Dirt 5 from Codemasters as it was announced a couple of days ago that it had officially slipped from the previous October release date to November 6th on current-gen consoles, and it was today revealed that it will officially be a launch title for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when the next-gen consoles both launch on November 10th. Notably, though that purchase the current-gen version are entitled to a free upgrade to the next-gen one.

In case you missed it, Xbox officially confirmed today that the Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th for $499. That means that the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are both set to launch the same day, which solidifies Xbox's next-gen plans. As such, all sorts of different games are coming out of the woodwork to announce that they will, in fact, also release on the Xbox Series consoles that same day.

DIRT 5 will be a LAUNCH TITLE for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, coming November 10!



DIRT 5 will now launch on November 6 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Xbox Series X and PS5 versions still launching later this year.

Here is how Codemasters describes Dirt 5 on its official website:

"DIRT 5 is the bold new off-road racing experience created by Codemasters. Blaze a trail across the most iconic routes in the world. Drive the widest roster of cars from rally icons, to trucks, to GT heroes and lots more. Play through a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online modes, livery editor and more new features, DIRT 5 is the next generation of extreme racing."

Dirt 5 is now set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 6th. The game will also launch as a day-one title for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10th. A PlayStation 5 version has also been announced, though no date has been given, and it is set to launch for Google Stadia in 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Dirt 5 right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Dirt 5 so far? Are you excited to play the new racing video game when it releases later this year?