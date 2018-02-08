Disc Jam Gets A Big New Update, Releases on Nintendo Switch

A new update for High Horse Entertainment’s Disc Jam not only promises to be the biggest the title has ever seen, but also introduces the game to the Nintendo Switch platform, broadening the competitive audience even wider than before. The update includes a new character and all-new game mods to keep the excitement at an all-time high, giving players local and online play options on the Switch. Check out the trailer below, then scroll down to learn about Lannie, a new competitor from Brazil who might be one of the most fun mains to choose for players who value a balanced strategy and force character.

One of the biggest focuses of this update and simultaneous release is the cross-platform play, meaning that Nintendo Switch players can take on PC players with no extra step beyond jumping right into the game. Additionally, Switch players who are taking on the game locally can do so with up to four different consoles, which means that hosting at-home tournaments is going to be extremely easy for the new platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are also all-new ways to play, including the addition of Ranked Leagues, which will allow the competitive scene to form teams and climb their way up through the Universal Federation of Disc, which will allow them to unlock new items released at the beginning of each season. If you’re not into team play, there’s still plenty to do with Ghost Arcade, which sets up AI opponents for players to take on in lieu of actual people. This is great even for competitive players who are looking to take the edge off and keep in practice, without enduring the wrath of actual humans.

Finally, the game has added a new player named Lannie, a new lightning-fast player from Brazil that the developers describe as “the perfect balance between power and agility.” Players who don’t mind multitasking will be ale to keep up with Lannie, using strategy and speed all at once to conquer the arena.

Disc Jam is available to play across platforms right now for the PC and Nintendo Switch.