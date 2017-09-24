Discord Sees Major Crash Issues Following Recent iOS Update

Discord is a free voice and chat application used by gamers, similar to that of TeamSpeak. The ability to share photos, chat (voice and text), and even video conferences makes this an incredibly useful tool for online gamers. That being said, the companion app for iPhone has been seeing quite a few issues following the recent iOS 11 update.

Many users that utilise the mobile application have reported several different issues since the update, including immediate crashing when trying to share pictures or maneuvering around the application itself. Another issue, arguably the biggest one since this is its intended purpose, is the loss of a speaker option for the iPhone. All of these issues are brand new and were directly caused by the most recent Apple update.

Discord was very quick to address user concern, taking to their socials to confirm that they are aware of the issue and are working towards a suitable fix.

Unfortunately this is an iOS 11 bug that we’re currently trying to tackle, but I don’t have an exact ETA on when a fix will arrive. 🙁 — Discord (@discordapp) September 22, 2017

The latest Apple update has affected many different apps, such as Facebook, and completely renders certain games unplayable due to ended 32-bit support. Many developers are working quickly to adjust their games to the required 64-bit, and there’s a quick search iPhone users can do to see which games are still playable, and which are not:

Open Settings > General Tab > About Section > Applications. If no applications show up, it means that everything currently on your device is deemed acceptable during the recent update.

