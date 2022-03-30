Discord Is Down Without Explanation [Update]

Update: Fortunately, it looks like today’s Discord outage is one that won’t be causing problems for long. In a fix that only took mere minutes, Discord has since reported that any server and communication troubles that happened this afternoon have now been resolved. The Discord Status page now states “All Systems Operational”, which means that you should now be able to use the app like normal. Hopefully, future struggles that Discord might go through can all be as brief as the outage that transpired over the course of this afternoon.

The original story can be found down below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

—

The internet chat application Discord is currently down for a number of users. Within the past hour, Discord began failing for many users on the internet who reported on social media that various servers and chat functions on the app were no longer accessible. This isn’t the first time that a Discord outage like this has happened, but for the time being, the reason behind the problem hasn’t really been detailed.

Given the sudden nature of this outage, those working at Discord have only provided a small update about the problem. “We’re currently investigating message send/connection difficulties,” said a message on the Discord website. However, the app’s failure is something that has only come about within the last few minutes (at the time of this writing) so it stands to reason that the company is currently looking into the problem.

In the past, outages of this nature with Discord haven’t tended to last very long. Just a few weeks ago, another server outage of this ilk ended up happening for a bit. Luckily, those at Discord were able to rectify the problem in a span of about an hour or so. As such, it seems likely today’s outage won’t end up lasting too long as well.

Have you been affected by today’s latest outage with Discord? Or did you never lose connectivity in the first place? Let me know either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.