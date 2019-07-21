Disney Investor Thinks Company Should Buy Activision

Activision’s share price has been steadily declining over the past few months, causing market speculation that it’s in prime position for a takeover. That said, Activision is a very big company, and thus there’s not many companies in position to pull of such a takeover. Disney could though, and that’s exactly what one investor said it should do. More specifically, Gerber Kawasaki Inc.’s Nick Licouris thinks Disney should swoop in and gobble up one of the video game industry’s biggest companies.

According to Kawasaki, Activision’s growing esports presence could be of particular interest for Disney, especially in relation to Disney’s TV networks. Further, Activision has plenty of resources to make games based of Disney’s properties.

“Ideally for an investor you want this to happen now,” Licouris said in an interview with Bloomberg.

That said, there’s little chance Disney will pull off a move like this anytime soon. As you will know, Disney has had its hands in the video game industry in different capacities for awhile now, and it hasn’t always gone well for it. In the present day, Disney has expressed that it’s more interested in licensing than publishing at this point. Right now it has a Star Wars licensing deal with EA, and has been spreading its Marvel license around quite a bit. And it will probably continue to do this for the foreseeable future.

Of course, there’s also other suitors who could come sniffing, such as Apple, Amazon, and Google, all who are trying to get a foothold in the rising industry, which is expected to generate $152.1 billion in revenue this year. That said, Activision has expressed no interest in being taken over, and hostile takeovers rarely go well. Just look how it turned out for Vivendi with Ubisoft.

