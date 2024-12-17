Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases 2024 Gift of Giving Holiday Event

Since its initial release in 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley has treated players to a handful of annual holiday events. While some events mix it up each year, others have a few key features that players expect to see return time and again. On Halloween, members of the Valley eat a ton of candy, whereas the winter season typically sees the return of the Gift of Giving event. And now, Gameloft is gearing up for the 2024 version of this beloved annual holiday event.

Since November, veteran Disney Dreamlight Valley players have been planning for the return of certain limited-time items that are only available during the Gift of Giving event. While the return of Festive Fish hasn’t been officially confirmed, the official Disney Dreamlight Valley account has shared a few teasers that promise gamers will see another winter holiday event in 2024.

Do you want to craft a snowman? ☃️🎶



Seasonal events start in the Valley this week on December 18th! Keep an eye out for a special chest with this clue on how to craft new rewards… pic.twitter.com/SYDyjikgos — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) December 16, 2024

The post makes a charming reference to the classic “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” song from Frozen, but with a crafting twist because of course this winter event will see players headed to the crafting station. As in previous years, it looks like the event will kick off with a special treasure chest that features a Snowman-themed crafting recipe.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Prepare to Build a Snowman

The teaser highlights a handful of crafting recipes that will include ingredients like snowballs, carrots, wrapping paper, and other foraged items. If the included numbers are Roman Numerals as many players have guessed, there will be a lot of collecting to do to get ahold of 15 Wrapping Paper, 50 Snowballs, and more to craft a snowman. Building a snowman has been one of the features of past Disney Dreamlight Valley winter events, but this apparently new recipe suggests another snowman variation might be on its way.

A look back at winters past in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The teaser post also serves to confirm that this year’s events will kick off on December 18th, which follows with the tradition from previous years’ Gift of Giving celebrations. The inclusion of Wrapping Paper in the crafting list is another hint that this year’s event will once again be some version of the Gift of Giving event. Historically, this winter celebration means that various Festive-themed items spawn in the Valley, including Festive Wrapping paper.

Many fans want to know if the limited-time Festive Fish will be back, as well. While this isn’t confirmed or even hinted at in the teaser, they were available in both previous events in 2022 and 2023. Thus far, there are five different Festive Fish to collect, each spawning in different Disney Dreamlight Valley biomes. For those hoping to fill out that collection in their journals, this is a hot ticket to-do list item for the 2024 Disney Dreamlight Valley holiday event.

The 2024 winter holiday event in Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to begin on December 18th. The exact start time has not been confirmed, but most updates for the game tend to arrive around 9 AM EST, so it’s likely the event will start sometime in that time frame as well. Once the event goes live, it’s likely to last through the end of 2024, seeing us through the winter holiday season.