Disney Dreamlight Valley Confirms PlayStation Cross-Save Delay With Latest Hotfix

It’s no secret that Disney Dreamlight Valley players who enjoy the game on PlayStation consoles have been waiting for cross-save updates. For some time now, questions about PlayStation cross-save have been one of the first fan responses to any and all new updates and announcements from Gameloft. The previous timeline for delivering cross-save by the end of 2024 is fast approaching, and a recent update from the team behind Disney Dreamlight Valley confirms what fans already feared – it’s not going to happen.

Currently, PlayStation is the only platform that doesn’t support Disney Dreamlight Valley cross-saves, making it a bit of a standout in all the wrong ways. Players on other consoles can seamlessly move between PC and their system of choice, and Gameloft had initially hoped to remedy this issue for their PlayStation player base during 2024.

Alas, while cross-platform play for PlayStation gamers was successfully implemented with the summer Dapper Delights update, cross-save remains on the horizon. The distinction here is that cross-platform play simply means that Disney Dreamlight Valley fans on PlayStation will be able to join multiplayer games with their friends using other consoles to play. It does not include the ability to play the same DDV save file across multiple platforms.

Unfortunately, according to a recent update as part of the latest Hotfix announcement, the Disney Dreamlight Valley developers are still “addressing technical challenges” with implementing cross-save for PlayStation gamers. The post goes on to add “this feature remains a priority for our team” and thanks players for their patience. No new timeline for adding cross-save to PlayStation consoles has been announced.

While the ongoing issue of no cross-save for PlayStation gamers continues, the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix does include a few other much-needed fixes for players on all platforms. Players can review the full list of changes in the December 12th Hotfix patch notes below.

New Content

Added a recipe to Crafting Stations that players can use to convert Snippets into Storybook Magic.

Added a recipe to Crafting Stations to allow players to create a Training Manual for the Snippet Catching role.

Bug Fixes and Other Improvements

“Yes, Your Lugubriousness” quest: Fixed an issue where Ursula’s Note could fall into unreachable places inside Ursula’s Cave.

“An Old-Fashioned Heist” quest: Changed the quest to not need to be tracked or rely on other quests being completed in order for Flynn to be in Maleficent’s vault.

“Losing Your Marbles” quest: Fixed an issue where Hades doesn’t appear.

“A Long-Awaited Invitation” quest: Fixed an issue where Maleficent could spawn out of bounds.

“A Long-Awaited Invitation” quest: Fixed an issue where Maleficent’s map icon would appear periodically on the stairs between the Plaza and the Meadow.

“Collect ‘Em All: Attic Mode” quest: Fixed an issue where an Alien Toy may be stuck in the secret room.

“The Woven Bridge” quest: Fixed an issue where a spiderweb can drop into an unreachable area.

Fixed an issue in Reorder Stories where it was possible for players to become stuck if they rotated a piece at the same time as placing it.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Duty Completed’ popup did not display the hotkey to navigate to the Dreamlight or Star Path menus.

Fixed an issue where the menu highlight can be moved in the background when the ‘More Tokens’ popup is present on the screen in the Event menu.

Fixed an issue where the Sticky Traps could be placed in the base village and Eternity Isle.

Fixed an issue where a memory would incorrectly ask for only 3 pieces to complete it.

Fixed an issue where the Newspaper Dress did not appear as intended.

Fixed an issue where players would receive all the mails for one of Pumbaa’s questlines all at once instead of in steps.

Fixed an issue where Trumpet Snails were not spawning.

Fixed an issue where rainy weather would not water planted crops on Floating Islands.

Fixed an issue where players could get soft locked into a first-person view.

Fixed an issue where the Frost & Fairies Star Path filter is missing in the Furniture and Wardrobe menus.

Fixed an issue where Wallpaper and Flooring were not available in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue where players’ saves could be too large and cause an Initialization Error #1.

Fixed an issue where the Winter Swing furniture is displayed larger than intended.

Fixed an issue with the Edna Testing Machine furniture is positioned too low.

Fixed an issue where too many NPCs could be loaded in the village causing lag.

Fixed an issue where a part of the Fallen Fortress was inaccessible.

Fixed an issue where the Scramblecoin board could become covered in fog.

Fixed an issue where the red notification dot would remain indefinitely on the events tab.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash when entering their house when certain items were placed inside.

Further fixes to remove additional dishes containing pork from Pumbaa’s restaurant and favorite gift requests.



