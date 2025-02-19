Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Tales of Agrabah Update Reveals New Details and Release Date

Gameloft has pulled back the curtain on the next major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley. As previously revealed, the new update will focus on content related to Aladdin, and will see the arrival of the movie’s titular character, alongside Princess Jasmine. When the update arrives on February 26th, the two characters will bring a new Realm with them. The Tales of Agrabah update will center on Aladdin and Jasmine’s efforts to discover the source of sandstorms that have been plaguing their home. Aladdin and Jasmine are not the only familiar faces from the film, as players will be able to unlock the Flying Carpet as a companion!

Once players have helped Aladdin and Jasmine solve the sandstorm problem, the two characters will be able to join the Valley. Each character will have new Quests for players to complete, as well as friendship rewards. These rewards will include new avatar items, including a dress inspired by Jasmine, and an outfit similar to Aladdin’s. As part of Aladdin’s quest, players will be able to establish a new stall in the Valley, where Gemstones can be purchased. These items will rotate in the game on a daily basis. Readers can check out footage from the update in the Instagram post embedded below.

Unfortunately, Gameloft did not offer any additional details, but with the Tales of Agrabah update arriving just one week from today, we should learn a lot more over the next few days. Earlier this week, Disney Dreamlight Valley offered some teases about the new Star Path that will be arriving, including some of the rewards players will be able to receive. Nothing has been officially confirmed just yet, but it looks like we can expect some items based on Aladdin, including a backpack or some kind of bag inspired by Genie.

Aladdin and Jasmine are not the first characters from Aladdin to make their debut in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Jafar was added to the game last year, through the paid expansion A Rift in Time. Presumably, the villainous sorcerer will have some interesting interactions with Aladdin and Jasmine for those that have purchased the DLC, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Tales of Agrabah is one of three free updates that have been confirmed thus far on Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s 2025 content roadmap. Following next week’s update, players can expect another one in the spring, which seems to have some kind of content related to Alice in Wonderland. Meanwhile, the summer update has offered a tease related to Skull Rock. That location originally hails from Peter Pan, so it’s possible we could see Peter himself, Captain Hook, or both. The summer update will be timed to coincide with the arrival of the second half of The Storybook Vale paid DLC, which will center around the villainous Maleficent.

