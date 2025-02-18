Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases Next Star Path Theme and Rewards

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Frost and Fairies Star Path came to an end earlier this month, and fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the next one. While developer Gameloft has kept a tight lid on the new Star Path and season, we’re starting to get a trickle of information. The game’s official X/Twitter account has once again shared a tease for the new Star Path theme, with three pairs of emojis hinting at things to come. The first tease includes a wave and a palm tree, the second pair has paw prints and a bathtub, and the third and final one has a genie and a handbag.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The easiest of these to decipher is the genie with the handbag. While it shouldn’t necessarily be taken literally, the pairing probably means that we’ll see avatar items based on the movie Aladdin. We know that the new season will introduce Aladdin and Jasmine to the game, but Genie himself seems to be absent. It looks like the beloved blue guy will still get some representation in the game, at the very least through some themed avatar options. The emoji pairs can be found in the post embedded below.

Psst… It's Star Path Teaser time!



Can you guess what items you can expect from the emojis below?



-🌊🌴

-🐾🛁

-🧞👜 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 18, 2025

The other two hints aren’t quite as easy to decipher. A lot of past Star Paths have offered different animal companions and variants, and fans of the game seem to think this might be a bathtub or a way to clean them. The official Disney Dreamlight Valley account responded to one of these fans by saying that they had “some good guesses,” so it’s possible that solves another riddle. As for the wave and palm tree, those emojis seem to be pointing at beach themed accessories. That would be kind of an odd fit alongside Aladdin items and a Star Path arriving when it’s still basically winter, but we’ll have to wait and see what theme ties all of this together.

As of this writing, there is no known release date for the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update. According to the current content roadmap, the next update is slated for “early 2025,” with additional updates coming in spring and summer. The teaser for the new update also suggests that we’ll see a new Realm based on Aladdin, but nothing is confirmed just yet. Fans are hoping that we’ll see the next update as early as next week, which wouldn’t be too unlikely.

RELATED: Disney Dreamlight Valley Survey Hints at Star Wars and Muppets Content

If we are getting an update for Disney Dreamlight Valley next week, we can probably expect to see some kind of announcement within the next few days. The game’s developers tend to offer some advance notice when it comes to new updates, with multiple teasers in the days between. Hopefully today’s Star Path tease means the new update is just around the corner!

Are you excited for the next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley? What do you think of these Star Path teases? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!