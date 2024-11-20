What to Feed Owls in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Storybook Vale

When players enter the new Storybook Vale area of Disney Dreamlight Valley, there’s plenty of exciting new things to discover. For those who love the game’s adorable critter friends, learning what to feed the owls and dragons is no doubt at the top of the to-do list.

The Storybook Vale expansion brings two new critters for players to befriend, with a few different variations on each one. The main area of the Vale is home to the first critter players will encounter – adorable, friendly owls.

The first owl is easily spotted, as it likes to hang out in The Storybook Castle circling the main room where the Lorekeeper resides. This brown owl does sometimes travel to the other wings, so if it seems to be missing, it has most likely flown to one of these parts of the castle. Players may be tempted to feed this owl immediately, but likely won’t have the required items on hand.

The Brown Owl’s natural habitat in the Vale

Not to worry! In the fields of The Bind below, players will encounter another owl variation – a snowy white owl that flies between the two halves of this area. It, like the brown owl in the castle, is easy to approach. Unlike some critters that scurry when people get too close, players can walk right up to the owls in Storybook Vale and offer them some food.

When you approach the owl, you’ll need to choose wisely. Like most creatures in Disney Dreamlight Valley, owls prefer just one type of food. This can be a lot of trial and error for players who haven’t yet uncovered the secret, and owls fly off to another part of the map if players choose the wrong food.

A tip for figuring out what a critter likes to eat is that their preferred food usually comes from somewhere near their preferred biome. Turtles, for instance, like the seaweed found on Dazzle Beach, whereas rabbits prefer carrots that grow best in the Peaceful Meadow.

White Owl Eating Barley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are plenty of foods to forage and grow in The Bind, however, making trial and error a lengthy process. For those who don’t mind a spoiler and just want to befriend those cheerful owls, let’s cut to the chase – owls in Disney Dreamlight Valley prefer to eat barley.

Barley seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s stall in this area, once it’s been upgraded to the second stage. Plant them nearby and they’ll grow more quickly in their native soil. When fully grown, simply harvest the barley and feed it to your new owl friends to start earning those hearts towards making those owls into full-time companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley.