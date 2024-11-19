Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Gets Players Ready for The Storybook Vale

The first part of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new Expansion Pass, Storybook Vale, launches on November 20. To get ready for the new expansion, the game received an update with plenty of bug fixes and tweaks for all players, whether or not they’ve preordered Storybook Vale.

The upcoming Expansion Pass will add a new land and story content for players who opt in to the paid DLC, including new quests and characters to meet and befriend. It includes three new biomes, new critters to feed, and new plants to grow and forage. Much of this latest update is preparing the base game for this new content, but there are a few tweaks and fixes for all players as well.

The STorybook Vale Land in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Base game additions include an additional rotation of goods for all three locations of Scrooge McDuck‘s store, as well as a new pose in Photo Mode. On top of that, the update brings minor changes and bug fixes to help improve gameplay across the board for players on all consoles. That’s great news for players struggling with clipping with their outfits or being constantly redirected to Chez Remy when trying to track their Disney friends at Tiana’s Palace.

To get a sense of everything new you can expect with the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley update, check out the full patch notes from Gameloft below.

Disney Dreamlight Valley November 20 Update Patch Notes

New Content for Storybook Vale

A new land to explore! Step into Storybook Vale and discover a land made up of myths and fairytales come to life, comprised of 3 stunning and expansive new biomes: the Bind, Everafter, and Mythopia.

A new questline! Meet the Lorekeeper and puzzle through the motivations of two competing rulers in this epic new tale, filled with new friends and new quests.

3 new characters! As you adventure through the Vale, join forces with Merida from Disney and Pixar’s Brave, Flynn Rider from Disney’s Tangled, and Hades from Disney’s Hercules, unlocking new Friendship Quests and new unique items along the way.

New Royal Tool! Harness the power of the Royal Net to capture Snippets – living embodiments of the Lorekeeper’s scattered pages –and piece together the story of the Vale. Show off this tool with a new Photo Mode pose, as well.

New puzzle and quest types! Complete beautiful tapestries that tell the stories behind classic Disney and Pixar films and delve into Trials – new quests inspired by fairytales and myths – which are sure to put your adventuring skills to the test.

New animal companions! Discover new critters to befriend, as well as their many variations, in each of the Vale’s new biomes.

New shipment alert! Browse a new batch of goods in Scrooge McDuck’s Store, available for owners of the expansion pass!

New renos! Scrooge McDuck’s Store and Chez Remy each receive a visual refresh to match their surroundings in the Bind.

New decorations, clothing and collectibles! Collect all manner of new items to express your creativity in these new surroundings and unlock a wide range of new crafting and cooking recipes.

New Content for All Players

Each instance of Scrooge McDuck’s Store (The Valley, Eternity Isle, Storybook Vale) will now offer a separate rotation of goods to check in on each day. Please note: The item rotations offered in the Valley and Eternity Isle draw from the same base game item pool you know and love.

New Photo Mode pose! Show off your glider of choice with a new Photo Mode pose.

Top Changes and Bug Fixes (For All Players)

Fixed an issue in which Nintendo Switch players could not share photos via QR code.

Fixed additional instances in which players may encounter “Initialization Error #6”.

Fixed an issue in which incorrect amount of night thorns would spawn in the Valley.

Fixed an issue in which fishing ripples would not spawn in the Sunlit Plateau biome.

Fixed issues which would prevent some PlayStation trophies from unlocking.

Fixed an issue in which some items would not show up in the Collection.

“Fishing for Precision” quest: Fixed an issue in which salmon could now be transferred to the cauldron.

“A New Directive” quest: Fixed an issue in which the BnL Blanket would not spawn.

Fixed an issue in which taking a picture while gathering villagers with an interactable furniture item would not progress certain quests.

Fixed an issue in which players would be guided to Chez Remy when selecting a villager dining in Tiana’s Palace.

Fixed an issue in which Moana’s Fishing Boat would display the wrong quantity of each fish type caught.

Fixed an issue in which villager speech bubbles would occasionally move around the screen when moving the camera.

Fixed an issue in which there would be a delay when closing the “House Floors” menu.

Fixed an issue in which players would spawn outside of the game world after leaving a Scramblecoin match.

Fixed an issue in which placed segments of the Wrought Iron Fence would not follow a consistent pattern.

Fixed an issue in which Time Rifts would not display an animation when transitioning between visual states.

Fixed an issue in which certain furniture in Mulan’s house would display incorrectly if the camera was moved outside of the room.

Fixed an issue in which the selection highlight in the Premium Shop would disappear.

Fixed an issue in which the camera could be moved out of bounds when placing paths.

“The M.U.S.H.U. Program” quest: Fixed an issue in which the items necessary to progress in this quest would be unbreakable.

Fixed an issue in which certain motifs would display a visual glitch when placed.

Fixed an issue in which exiting Jafar’s Palace would return the player to the entrance they initially entered from, rather than the correct exit location.

Adjusted displays in Scrooge McDuck’s Store to allow taller items to appear.

Fixed an issue in which turning the avatar while using the “Tap to Sprint” option would cause them to stop sprinting.

Fixed clipping issues present on various clothing items.

Various additional bug fixes related to audio, visual, localization, and user interface issues.

With just hours before players will be able to step into Storybook Vale, these patch notes give a great hint at exciting new things to come with Part 1 of this new Expansion Pass!