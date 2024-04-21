Disney Dreamlight Valley Hints at New Multiplayer Options

Over the last year and a half, Disney Dreamlight Valley has added a bunch of new content, including additional characters, realms, and furniture options. Unfortunately, multiplayer content has been a bit slower to come to the game; players only got the chance to start visiting one another's Valleys back in December. However, it seems that Gameloft is planning some changes to this feature to make it a little less limited. In a post on the game's official Twitter account, the developer asked players which Royal Tools they'd most like to use to help their fellow players while making a Valley Visit.

This is important, as players currently cannot use any of the Royal Tools when they visit another player's Valley. However, the Tweet seems to imply that, in the future, players will be able to mine for gems, catch fish, and water dried flowers. In a funny nod to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Tweet also mentions "digging random holes in their Valley." Animal Crossing players have been trolling one another with this ability since the first game's release back in 2001, and it will be interesting to see if that happens in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well. Thankfully, there's no Pitfall item in this game!

Will Players be Able to Take Selfies With One Another?

While we don't know for certain that players are going to be able to use their Royal Tools in other Valleys starting in Update 10, the Tweet seems to heavily imply just that. Curiously enough, the Tweet does not mention the option of using the camera to take selfies with other players. It's possible that there simply wasn't enough space to include that in the Tweet, but many Dreamlight Valley fans noted their desire to take pics with the people that they visit. Presumably, all Royal Tools would be covered in this kind of change, so if players are suddenly able to use their pickaxe, shovel, and fishing rod, it's a safe bet that the camera will work as well.

Multiplayer Changes in Update 10

A new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is slated to arrive in early spring. There's still a lot we don't know about this update (including a release date), but Gameloft has been slowly teasing new additions over the last few weeks. One of the first teasers we got for Update 10 related to a building where players will likely be able to share designs created using the game's Touch of Magic tool. That would be a very big change for the game, as it would give players a much greater incentive to visit and interact with one another. It could also encourage players to experiment a lot more with the Touch of Magic tool if they haven't already.

