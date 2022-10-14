Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Release Date for Scar Update

Last month, a major update was detailed for Disney Dreamlight Valley, but Gameloft did not reveal a specific release date. Today, the developer confirmed that it will be arriving on October 19th. The update will feature the addition of a new Star Path, as well as the debut of Scar! The Lion King antagonist's addition to the game should lead to plenty of interesting interactions with the rest of the Disney cast, and fans can see for themselves in less than a week!

Gameloft announced the release date in a new Tweet, which can be found embedded below.

Tap into your villainous side with the first major content update and a new Star Path, available October 19th. pic.twitter.com/l9cyVALxeM — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 13, 2022

Part of Dreamlight Valley's appeal has been seeing how the various characters interact with one another. How Scar will fit in with the rest of Dreamlight Valley's denizens remains to be seen, but it's hard to imagine he'll be an ideal neighbor! Following the release of Scar, fans can expect an update centered around Toy Story later in the year. The game already features a substantial number of Disney characters, but Gameloft clearly has ambitious plans for the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley.



For those unfamiliar with Disney Dreamlight Valley, the game has drawn comparisons to Nintendo's Animal Crossing series. However, the key difference is that the game's titular location features a cast filled with classic Disney characters. Fan favorites like Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald, Scrooge McDuck, Ariel, Remy, and more can currently be found by players. The game will eventually be free-to-play, but the only way to access Disney Dreamlight Valley right now is by purchasing a Founder's Pack, or by being a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass. The game has established a pretty big following thus far, but everyone else will just have to wait until sometime in 2023!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you started playing Disney Dreamlight Valley recently? Are you excited to check out the game's new update later this month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!